COMPLETE MADNESS Comes to The Belgrade Theatre In Coventry

Join Complete Madness, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, as they celebrate the very best music of Madness.

This sensational theatre extravaganza features the amazing talents of this five-piece band, taking you on a musical journey through the story of one of Britain's most memorable, visual and fun bands. Complete with crazy costumes, comedy and chirpy banter, Complete Madness invite you to their 'House of Fun'.

This highly visual and energetic show is a riot from beginning to end and features all the favorites including Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond, It Must Be Love and Driving In My Car.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over eighteen years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of fourteen touring productions. The company saw its busiest year to date in 2018 and now has even more performances on offer, at a growing number of venues, and with the strongest audience figures to date. Julie said "Complete Madness brings to theatres an evening of pure Madness, showcasing the very best hits in a non-stop evening of live and energetic performance."

Book your tickets for Complete Madness today and re-live the madness of Madness!





