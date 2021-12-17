CINDERELLA Pantomime Will Return to the Malthouse Theatre in 2022

You shall go to the ball in 2022 Canterbury!

Pantomime will return for a second season at Canterbury's Malthouse Theatre in December 2022 with the Fairy Godmother of all Pantomime's, Cinderella, playing from 9th December 2022.

This year's pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, has broken box office records at the new venue and is currently running until 24 December 2021.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind this years production and will be written by Paul Tate, with direction by Joseph Hodges and choreography by Jay Gardner, with the full production team and casting to be announced at a later date.

Tickets, for selected performances, are on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk with group and school bookings also available.