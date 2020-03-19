Brighton Festival Cancels For the First Time

The 2020 Brighton Festival has been cancelled.

Read the statement below:

It is with great sadness we announce that Brighton Festival 2020 is cancelled.



Based on the latest government advice around social distancing measures and the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic in the UK is projected to coincide with the timing of the Festival in May, all planned events have been suspended.



Brighton Festival was due to take place from 2 to 24 May 2020 and is the largest annual, curated multi-arts festival in England. This is the first time since the Festival has been cancelled in its 53-year history. Due to the scale of the festival and the inclusion of many International Artists and touring companies, rescheduling the festival as a whole would not be feasible



We will be separately contacting you regarding your Brighton Festival ticket booking with details for processing over the coming weeks. Please bear with us as we will be working through the many bookings as quickly as possible and we will keep you updated on progress.





