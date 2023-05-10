Brighton-Based Sadie Nix Releases Powerful Ballad 'Tell Me'

The song follows the tale of an uncommitting partner and the heartache that they leave behind.

Pop songstress Sadie Nix has returned with her latest track "Tell Me," a radio-ready ballad out now. The song, led by Nix's powerfully controlled vocals and anthemic choruses, follows the tale of an uncommitting partner and the heartache that they leave behind. With a cinematic feel, and inspired by classic "end of movie tracks," Nix's lyrics pack a punch alongside sweeping strings and strong drums. "I'm no longer your fool," she sings, finding empowerment in a loss of control.

Based in Brighton, UK but originally from the United States, Nix has always taken an interest in music. However, she began to pursue her talents professionally after the pandemic, honing her craft and releasing singles. Inspiration from the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift is evident in her work, pop songs that derive from personal experience in the hopes of helping listeners. Her releases have a distinct maturity and confidence, adding a layer of depth not often found in modern pop.

"Tell Me" was produced by Arthur Pingrey (Flo Rida, Norah Jones), who brought his experience producing music for 8 Oscar nominated or winning films. His sound is evident in the emotive nature of the instrumental, which draws the listener in and sounds like a film score itself. It is the perfect track to navigate one's own feelings to, an authentic plea for answers wrapped up in relatability and sonic beauty.



Sheffield Peoples Theatre Young Company Presents THE FOSSIL KIDS Photo
Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company Presents THE FOSSIL KIDS

Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company present their brand new production: The Fossil Kids.

Reverend Richard Coles Will Embark On UK Tour Photo
Reverend Richard Coles Will Embark On UK Tour

The Reverend Richard Coles is set to embark on a brand new UK Tour, Borderline National Trinket, from 7th September to 3rd December 2023. The run includes some of the UK's most iconic venues such as Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Leeds' City Varieties Music Hall and The Lowry in Salford.

Summer Season and Gala Performance Set For Michael Morpurgos I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS Photo
Summer Season and Gala Performance Set For Michael Morpurgo's I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS

Award-winning storyteller Danyah Miller has announced a unique Gala Performance of her acclaimed production of I Believe in Unicorns, based on the story by the best-selling children's author Michael Morpurgo, to celebrate The Reading Agency's 21st birthday.

ANGRY SALMON Comes to The Bridewell Theatre in August Photo
ANGRY SALMON Comes to The Bridewell Theatre in August

Spawned at The Drum, Plymouth Theatre Royal in summer 2022 with 40 young performers and musicians, BYMT's Angry Salmon is swimming into London's Bridewell Theatre with a refreshed score and story 4th – 6th August 2023.


Reverend Richard Coles Will Embark On UK Tour
MT PRIDE LAB Comes To The King's Head TheatreMT PRIDE LAB Comes To The King's Head Theatre
Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of VIA INJABULODance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of VIA INJABULO
Summer Season and Gala Performance Set For Michael Morpurgo's I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
