BlackPen's THE MIDNIGHT CALLER Comes to Camden Fringe 2025

After a chillingly successful run at the Old Red Lion, Blackpen Productions brings its breakout psychological thriller The Midnight Caller to the Camden Fringe 2025. The spooky production will take stage at the Rosemary Branch Theatre on 30 July - August 1 @4pm.

This haunting new thriller exposes the cost of burnout, survival, and being young in a system rigged against you.

Set in the shadowy hours of a call centre night shift, The Midnight Caller follows Fiona-overworked, underpaid, and just trying to survive one more shift. But as strange calls begin coming through the line, what starts as routine customer service turns into something much more disturbing. Cryptic voices, flickering lights, and an overwhelming sense that she's not as alone as she thought...

This tightly-wound, one-act thriller is more than just a scare. Beneath the suspense is a searing exploration of modern work culture, where youth, ambition, and vulnerability are routinely exploited. As Fiona's night spirals into uncertainty, the play asks: how far will you go to keep your job-and what happens when the job starts taking more than just your time?

"The real fear isn't what's lurking in the shadows. It's the pressure to stay silent, stay grateful, and stay late."

Blending horror, psychological tension, and social critique, The Midnight Caller also touches on the unexpected connections that form between strangers in liminal spaces-offering brief moments of tenderness within the unease

Creative Team & Cast

• Presented by: BlackPen Productions

• Written by: Charles Eades

• Directed by: Giulia Hallworth

• Starring: Yazmeen Enoch as Fiona, Emeka Agada as Client, Manager, and Police, and Treci Dominique as Judy