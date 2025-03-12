Bill Kenwright Tribute Sculpture Unveiled at Liverpool Empire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre impresario and ex-Everton FC Chairman Bill Kenwright has been remembered in the city today. The Liverpool Empire Theatre has unveiled a sculpture created by acclaimed Liverpool sculptor Tom Murphy, as the theatre celebrates 100 years entertaining the people of the city with a star-studded Blood Brothers Gala Birthday Bash.

"It's an amazing sculpture," said Bill's partner Jenny Seagrove. "Tom has captured Bill and I'm thrilled. Bill felt that this was his theatre and it was his favourite theatre in the world. He loved this city and he's never lost his roots. My family and I are so happy that the bust is here. Tom has given my beloved back his cheekbones!"

Liverpool Empire Theatre Director Diane Belding said: "Tom Murphy has done a wonderful job and we're so happy that Jenny and Bill's family, including his wider family at Bill Kenwright Ltd Productions, could be here with us to unveil the bust. It's no accident that Blood Brothers is the production here with us as we celebrate our 100th birthday."

Blood Brothers opened a two-week run at the Liverpool Empire Theatre yesterday.

