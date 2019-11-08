Baz Productions Announce THE PROCESS At The Bunker Theatre, Told In English and BSL

BAZ Productions has announced its new show, The Process, opening 11 January 2020 at The Bunker. Having recently announced its forthcoming closure, The Process will be the final month-long run at the theatre. Exploring an alt-right alternative present using spoken English and BSL, The Process stars Catherine Bailey, Ralph Bogard, George Eggay, William Grint, Erin Hutching, and Jean St Clair.



The Process is set in an alt-right alternative present nightmare. Deaf businesswoman Jo is the inventor of The Process app, designed to define an individual's value to society as 'Cost Positive' or 'Cost Negative' - but as she's caught in the malevolent bureaucracy she's helped to create, the assumption that 'it'll never happen to me' suddenly does not feel so secure.



The Process is told in BSL and spoken English. Every show will be performed in a relaxed environment, with relaxed performances on 21 and 28 January 2020, captioned performances available on selected dates through The Difference Engine, and an audio-described performance on 30 January.



Catherine Bailey is a co-artistic director for BAZ Productions. Her theatre credits include Othello, Julius Caesar, Dr Scroggy's War and The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare's Globe), Spring Awakening (RSC), The Country Wife (Theatre Royal Haymarket) A Midsummer Night's Dream (Middle Temple Hall) and The 39 Steps (Criterion West End). Television includes the upcoming CBBC Malory Towers, The Crown (Netflix), Strike: The Silkworm (BBC/HBO), And Then There Were None (BBC), Midsomer Murders (ITV), The Sarah Jane Adventures (BBC), Hetty Feather (BBC), House of Anubis (Nickelodeon), Holby City (BBC) and Mr Selfridge (ITV). Her film work includes Casanova; Last Love, and Terence Davies' acclaimed biopic of Emily Dickinson, A Quiet Passion.



Writer and director Sarah Bedi is a co-artistic director of BAZ Productions. Directing credits include Henry IV pt 1, Henry IV pt 2, Henry V, Sweet Love Remember'd (Shakespeare's Globe); All Places that the Eye of Heaven Visits (Shakespeare's Globe/Westminster Abbey); Sitting (Arcola / Gilded Balloon / London Pleasance, BBC Arts / Avalon); dreamplay, Macbeth, Prophesy (BAZ Productions); Parallelist (Aldeburgh Music Festival); Further than the Furthest Thing (Young Vic); Reality (Oval House); City Love (Bussey Building); The Riots, Three Days in the Country (Rose Bruford); Zero for the Young Dudes! (Central School of Speech and Drama). Development work at HighTide festival, Finborough, Pleasance, Soho Theatre, Dartington Hall, Wilton's Music Hall, The Globe and the V&A. Writing credits include dreamplay, Prophesy (BAZ Productions); Memories of the Pot Bank Workers (V&A).



Emma Luffingham is a co-artistic director for BAZ Productions. She is Head of Development at World Productions, an internationally award-winning television production company responsible for current hits such as Line of Duty and Bodyguard for BBC1, and Save Me, for Sky. Heading up the development of the slate of exciting dramas, Emma is responsible for uncovering new writing talent and developing projects from initial idea through to production. Previously Emma was Development Executive at Tiger Aspect and worked as a Script Editor at the BBC. Recent credits include: The Good Karma Hospital (ITV); Bafta award winning Three Girls (BBC) by Nicole Taylor and Undercover (BBC) by Peter Moffat. Development work includes THE WATCH for BBC America and Riz Ahmed's Englistan. Emma also was responsible for the Tiger Aspect Initiative to discover and develop British Asian Writers.



Matt Maltby is producing The Process for BAZ Productions. Producing credits include Midnight Movie (Royal Court), The Trick (Bush Theatre), Fabric (Soho Theatre). He is the New Work Associate at The Bunker, for whom he produces Pint-Sized.







