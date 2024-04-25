BING'S BIRTHDAY Will Embark on UK Tour in 2025

The show will open at The Lowry in Salford on 20 February 2025.
Bing's Birthday will tour to theatres across the UK throughout 2025.
Tickets are on sale from today at binglive.co.uk
It's Bing's birthday and everyone is very excited!
Join Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma and of course Flop as they get ready to celebrate his special day in the brand-new live stage show, Bing's Birthday! Things won't always go to plan but, with the guidance of Flop and his friends, Bing has a birthday he will remember forever.
Come along, dress up and have fun joining in with lots of songs and more as together we celebrate Bing's birthday in the theatre!
Delighting young children worldwide for over a decade, Bing authentically portrays the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Through its timeless and engaging stories seen through the eyes of a child, Bing provides the mental, emotional and social developmental tools to equip young children in getting ready for life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Bing: Watch, Play Learn, Bing has over 7 billion streams on YouTube and recently surpassed over 1 billion streams on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the most popular series nationally, across all genres, on the platform.
Following a successful run of the production across the Netherlands and Poland, this UK tour of Bing's Birthday is presented by Fierylight (Peppa Pig Live, The BFG, LazyTown, The Smartest Giant in Town and many more) in partnership with independent creative studio Acamar Films who produce the international award-winning animated series.
“Fierylight are experts at bringing high quality, meaningful and entertaining productions to UK families and we are delighted to be working with them on Bing's Birthday,” said Kirsty Southgate, Director of Experiential and Promotions, Acamar Films. “A child's first trip to the theatre is a very special occasion and this show, with the beautiful puppetry and original music, is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for Bingsters and their grown-ups.”
Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight said, “Bing's Birthday is full of the excitement, expectation and heightened emotions that you would expect to find at a young child's birthday party. This opportunity for celebration and exploring feelings which can sometimes be difficult to describe, makes this show unlike anything else available to UK families and it is no surprise that the show has been cherished by so many across Europe. We cannot wait to share this production across the UK.”
You can join Bing and his friends in the birthday fun as they come to life with beautiful puppetry, original music and songs, made especially for your little ones. Find out more today at www.Binglive.co.uk and follow at @BingLiveTheatre
Salford – The Lowry
Thu 20 - Sun 23 Feb
St Helens Theatre Royal
Tue 25 – Wed 26 Feb
Mercury Theatre Colchester
Tue 4 – Wed 5 Mar
on sale soon
Lighthouse Theatre Poole
Sat 8 – Sun 9 Mar
on sale soon
Arts Depot London
Sat 15 – Sun 16 Mar
Dorking Halls
Wed 19 – Thu 20 Mar
Darlington Hippodrome
Fri 21 – Sat 22 Mar
De Montfort Hall
Tue 1 – Wed 2 Apr
St George's Hall Bradford
bradford-theatres.co.uk/st-georges-hall
Sat 5 – Sun 6 Apr
on sale soon
Princess Hall Theatre Aldershot
Tue 8 – Wed 9 Apr
Regent Theatre Stoke on Trent
Fri 11 – Sat 12 Apr
Floral Pavilion New Brighton
Wed 16 – Thu 17 Apr
on sale soon
The Redgrave Theatre Bristol
Sat 19 Apr
Wolverhampton Grand
Wed 23 – Thu 24 Apr
on sale soon
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Tue 29 – Wed 30 Apr
Loughborough Town Hall
Sat 3 – Sun 4 May
New Wimbledon Theatre
Tue 6 – Wed 7 May
Hull New Theatre
Sat 10 – Sun 11 May
The Radlett Centre
Tue 13 – Wed 14 May
Swindon Wyvern Theatre
trafalgartheatres.com/venues/wyvern-theatre
Fri 16 – Sat 17 May
Swansea Grand Theatre
Wed 21 – Thu 22 May
Cardiff New Theatre
trafalgartheatres.com/venues/new-theatre-cardiff
Fri 23 - Sat 24 May
The Castle – Wellingborough
parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre
Tue 27 – Wed 28 May
Victoria Theatre Halifax
Sat 31 May – Sun 1 Jun
Venue Cymru
Tue 10 – Wed 11 Jun
on sale soon
Birmingham Town Hall
bmusic.co.uk/your-visit/town-hall
Sat 14 – Sun 15 Jun
Gordon Craig Theatre
Tue 17 – Wed 18 Jun
on sale soon
Hall for Cornwall
Sat 21 – Sun 22 Jun
on sale soon
Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Tue 1 – Wed 2 Jul
Grove Theatre Dunstable
Sat 5 – Sun 6 Jul
Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
Tue 8 – Wed 9 Jul
Theatre Royal Nottingham
Fri 11 – Sat 12 Jul
on sale soon
The Hawth Crawley
parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
Tue 29 - Wed 30 Jul
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
Fri 1 – Sat 2 Aug
