BING'S BIRTHDAY Will Embark on UK Tour in 2025

By: Apr. 25, 2024
Bing's Birthday will tour to theatres across the UK throughout 2025. 

The show will open at The Lowry in Salford on 20 February 2025. Tickets are on sale from today at binglive.co.uk

It's Bing's birthday and everyone is very excited!

Join Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma and of course Flop as they get ready to celebrate his special day in the brand-new live stage show, Bing's Birthday! Things won't always go to plan but, with the guidance of Flop and his friends, Bing has a birthday he will remember forever.

Come along, dress up and have fun joining in with lots of songs and more as together we celebrate Bing's birthday in the theatre! 

Delighting young children worldwide for over a decade, Bing authentically portrays the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Through its timeless and engaging stories seen through the eyes of a child, Bing provides the mental, emotional and social developmental tools to equip young children in getting ready for life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Bing: Watch, Play Learn, Bing has over 7 billion streams on YouTube and recently surpassed over 1 billion streams on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the most popular series nationally, across all genres, on the platform.

Following a successful run of the production across the Netherlands and Poland, this UK tour of Bing's Birthday is presented by Fierylight (Peppa Pig Live, The BFG, LazyTown, The Smartest Giant in Town and many more) in partnership with independent creative studio Acamar Films who produce the international award-winning animated series.

“Fierylight are experts at bringing high quality, meaningful and entertaining productions to UK families and we are delighted to be working with them on Bing's Birthday,” said Kirsty Southgate, Director of Experiential and Promotions, Acamar Films.  “A child's first trip to the theatre is a very special occasion and this show, with the beautiful puppetry and original music, is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for Bingsters and their grown-ups.”

Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight said, “Bing's Birthday is full of the excitement, expectation and heightened emotions that you would expect to find at a young child's birthday party. This opportunity for celebration and exploring feelings which can sometimes be difficult to describe, makes this show unlike anything else available to UK families and it is no surprise that the show has been cherished by so many across Europe. We cannot wait to share this production across the UK.” 

You can join Bing and his friends in the birthday fun as they come to life with beautiful puppetry, original music and songs, made especially for your little ones. Find out more today at www.Binglive.co.uk and follow at @BingLiveTheatre

Tour Dates

Salford – The Lowry                           

thelowry.com

Thu 20 - Sun 23 Feb        

St Helens Theatre Royal                     

sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Tue 25 – Wed 26 Feb   

Mercury Theatre Colchester               

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

Tue 4 – Wed 5 Mar                               

on sale soon

     

Lighthouse Theatre Poole                  

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Sat 8 – Sun 9 Mar                                 

on sale soon

Arts Depot London                            

  artsdepot.co.uk

Sat 15 – Sun 16 Mar  

     

Dorking Halls                                      

dorkinghalls.co.uk

Wed 19 – Thu 20 Mar    

Darlington Hippodrome                     

  darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Fri 21 – Sat 22 Mar   

      

De Montfort Hall                                 

demontforthall.co.uk

Tue 1 – Wed 2 Apr          

St George's Hall Bradford                   

bradford-theatres.co.uk/st-georges-hall

Sat 5 – Sun 6 Apr                              

    on sale soon

Princess Hall Theatre Aldershot         

princeshall.com

Tue 8 – Wed 9 Apr       

   

Regent Theatre Stoke on Trent           

atgtickets.com/Stoke

Fri 11 – Sat 12 Apr 

         

Floral Pavilion New Brighton              

floralpavilion.com

Wed 16 – Thu 17 Apr                            

on sale soon

     

The Redgrave Theatre Bristol             

redgravetheatre.com

Sat 19 Apr                                             

Wolverhampton Grand                       

grandtheatre.co.uk

Wed 23 – Thu 24 Apr                                        

on sale soon

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre             

atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Tue 29 – Wed 30 Apr  

   

Loughborough Town Hall                  

  loughboroughtownhall.co.uk

Sat 3 – Sun 4 May                                

New Wimbledon Theatre                    

atgtickets.com/wimbledon

Tue 6 – Wed 7 May         

Hull New Theatre                               

  hulltheatres.co.uk

Sat 10 – Sun 11 May      

The Radlett Centre                            

   radlettcentre.co.uk

Tue 13 – Wed 14 May    

Swindon Wyvern Theatre                  

  trafalgartheatres.com/venues/wyvern-theatre

Fri 16 – Sat 17 May         

Swansea Grand Theatre                  

    swanseagrand.co.uk

Wed 21 – Thu 22 May   

Cardiff New Theatre                            

trafalgartheatres.com/venues/new-theatre-cardiff

Fri 23  - Sat 24 May    

     

The Castle – Wellingborough             

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre

Tue 27 – Wed 28 May                           

  

Victoria Theatre Halifax                      

victoriatheatre.co.uk

Sat 31 May – Sun 1 Jun                                    

Venue Cymru                                      

venuecymru.co.uk

Tue 10 – Wed 11 Jun                            

on sale soon

Birmingham Town Hall                       

bmusic.co.uk/your-visit/town-hall

Sat 14 – Sun 15 Jun                                         

    

Gordon Craig Theatre                         

gordon-craig.co.uk

Tue 17 – Wed 18 Jun                            

on sale soon

    

Hall for Cornwall                                

hallforcornwall.co.uk

Sat 21 – Sun 22 Jun                             

on sale soon

Shrewsbury Theatre Severn               

theatresevern.co.uk

Tue 1 – Wed 2 Jul     

       

Grove Theatre Dunstable                    

grovetheatre.co.uk

Sat 5 – Sun 6 Jul               

Kings Lynn Corn Exchange                

kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Tue 8 – Wed 9 Jul            

Theatre Royal  Nottingham                 

trch.co.uk

Fri 11 – Sat 12 Jul                                 

on sale soon  

The Hawth Crawley                             

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

Tue 29 - Wed 30 Jul        

Southend Cliffs Pavilion                     

trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

Fri 1 – Sat 2 Aug               



