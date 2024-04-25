BING'S BIRTHDAY Will Embark on UK Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bing's Birthday will tour to theatres across the UK throughout 2025.

The show will open at The Lowry in Salford on 20 February 2025. Tickets are on sale from today at binglive.co.uk

It's Bing's birthday and everyone is very excited!

Join Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma and of course Flop as they get ready to celebrate his special day in the brand-new live stage show, Bing's Birthday! Things won't always go to plan but, with the guidance of Flop and his friends, Bing has a birthday he will remember forever.

Come along, dress up and have fun joining in with lots of songs and more as together we celebrate Bing's birthday in the theatre!

Delighting young children worldwide for over a decade, Bing authentically portrays the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Through its timeless and engaging stories seen through the eyes of a child, Bing provides the mental, emotional and social developmental tools to equip young children in getting ready for life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Bing: Watch, Play Learn, Bing has over 7 billion streams on YouTube and recently surpassed over 1 billion streams on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the most popular series nationally, across all genres, on the platform.

Following a successful run of the production across the Netherlands and Poland, this UK tour of Bing's Birthday is presented by Fierylight (Peppa Pig Live, The BFG, LazyTown, The Smartest Giant in Town and many more) in partnership with independent creative studio Acamar Films who produce the international award-winning animated series.

“Fierylight are experts at bringing high quality, meaningful and entertaining productions to UK families and we are delighted to be working with them on Bing's Birthday,” said Kirsty Southgate, Director of Experiential and Promotions, Acamar Films. “A child's first trip to the theatre is a very special occasion and this show, with the beautiful puppetry and original music, is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for Bingsters and their grown-ups.”

Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight said, “Bing's Birthday is full of the excitement, expectation and heightened emotions that you would expect to find at a young child's birthday party. This opportunity for celebration and exploring feelings which can sometimes be difficult to describe, makes this show unlike anything else available to UK families and it is no surprise that the show has been cherished by so many across Europe. We cannot wait to share this production across the UK.”

You can join Bing and his friends in the birthday fun as they come to life with beautiful puppetry, original music and songs, made especially for your little ones. Find out more today at www.Binglive.co.uk and follow at @BingLiveTheatre

Tour Dates

Salford – The Lowry

thelowry.com

Thu 20 - Sun 23 Feb

St Helens Theatre Royal

sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Tue 25 – Wed 26 Feb

Mercury Theatre Colchester

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

Tue 4 – Wed 5 Mar

on sale soon

Lighthouse Theatre Poole

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Sat 8 – Sun 9 Mar

on sale soon

Arts Depot London

artsdepot.co.uk

Sat 15 – Sun 16 Mar

Dorking Halls

dorkinghalls.co.uk

Wed 19 – Thu 20 Mar

Darlington Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Fri 21 – Sat 22 Mar

De Montfort Hall

demontforthall.co.uk

Tue 1 – Wed 2 Apr

St George's Hall Bradford

bradford-theatres.co.uk/st-georges-hall

Sat 5 – Sun 6 Apr

on sale soon

Princess Hall Theatre Aldershot

princeshall.com

Tue 8 – Wed 9 Apr

Regent Theatre Stoke on Trent

atgtickets.com/Stoke

Fri 11 – Sat 12 Apr

Floral Pavilion New Brighton

floralpavilion.com

Wed 16 – Thu 17 Apr

on sale soon

The Redgrave Theatre Bristol

redgravetheatre.com

Sat 19 Apr

Wolverhampton Grand

grandtheatre.co.uk

Wed 23 – Thu 24 Apr

on sale soon

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Tue 29 – Wed 30 Apr

Loughborough Town Hall

loughboroughtownhall.co.uk

Sat 3 – Sun 4 May

New Wimbledon Theatre

atgtickets.com/wimbledon

Tue 6 – Wed 7 May

Hull New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

Sat 10 – Sun 11 May

The Radlett Centre

radlettcentre.co.uk

Tue 13 – Wed 14 May

Swindon Wyvern Theatre

trafalgartheatres.com/venues/wyvern-theatre

Fri 16 – Sat 17 May

Swansea Grand Theatre

swanseagrand.co.uk

Wed 21 – Thu 22 May

Cardiff New Theatre

trafalgartheatres.com/venues/new-theatre-cardiff

Fri 23 - Sat 24 May

The Castle – Wellingborough

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre

Tue 27 – Wed 28 May

Victoria Theatre Halifax

victoriatheatre.co.uk

Sat 31 May – Sun 1 Jun

Venue Cymru

venuecymru.co.uk

Tue 10 – Wed 11 Jun

on sale soon

Birmingham Town Hall

bmusic.co.uk/your-visit/town-hall

Sat 14 – Sun 15 Jun

Gordon Craig Theatre

gordon-craig.co.uk

Tue 17 – Wed 18 Jun

on sale soon

Hall for Cornwall

hallforcornwall.co.uk

Sat 21 – Sun 22 Jun

on sale soon

Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

theatresevern.co.uk

Tue 1 – Wed 2 Jul

Grove Theatre Dunstable

grovetheatre.co.uk

Sat 5 – Sun 6 Jul

Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Tue 8 – Wed 9 Jul

Theatre Royal Nottingham

trch.co.uk

Fri 11 – Sat 12 Jul

on sale soon

The Hawth Crawley

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

Tue 29 - Wed 30 Jul

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

Fri 1 – Sat 2 Aug