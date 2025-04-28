BEATING BERLUSCONI! Opens Next Month in Liverpool

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There are just four weeks to go until Beating Berlusconi! returns to the Liverpool stage. The show will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Liverpool FC's Champions League triumph over AC Milan in Istanbul.

In a run of two halves, it will play at The Dome at Grand Central Hall on Friday 23 May before a second performance at the newly reopened Epstein Theatre on Saturday 24 May.

The one-man production, written by John Graham Davies, was inspired by a real-life encounter inside the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 25 May 2005.

‘Human chameleon' Paul Duckworth (Brick Up the Mersey Tunnels, Mam! I'm ‘Ere, Lost Soul 2, Horrible Histories, Sweeney Todd, The Big I Am and Red or Dead) will reprise his captivating performance playing dozens of different characters. Matt Rutter, formerly the director of the Young Everyman Playhouse, also returns as director of the 2025 production.

And not only does the strictly limited run coincide with the 20th anniversary of Liverpool's famous Champions League victory, but with the club crowned champions of the English Premier League, the show takes place on the same weekend Liverpool officially takes the 2024-25 Premiership title.

Beating Berlusconi! tells the story of die-hard football fan Kenny Noonan who travels to Istanbul with his mates to watch his beloved Liverpool FC battle for the Champions League crown. This is one man's attempt to rediscover his belief in himself, his club, his city – and his class.

It was inspired by the remarkable real-life experience of Liverpool fan Mark Radley who followed his team to Istanbul on 25 May 2005. Despairing at seeing Liverpool 0-3 down at half-time, Mark set off in search of a drink – only to find himself in what turned out to be an exclusive VIP area, with AC Milan President and Italy's then PM, Silvio Berlusconi.

When Mark cheered on the Reds as they drew level in the game's final minutes, Signor Berlusconi lost it - and things got even stranger.

Beating Berlusconi! was premiered in Liverpool in 2009 and subsequently toured, including dates in Norway. It has also been published to widespread media acclaim in Italy.

This production, from Turf Love Productions, is the first time it has been seen on stage since 2018.

Writer and producer John Graham Davies said: “We've had an absolutely amazing response since it was announced Beating Berlusconi! was returning to the Liverpool stage, 20 years after that iconic evening in Istanbul.

“Audiences have two chances to catch Paul Duckworth's remarkable performance, bringing dozens of characters to life in memorable fashion – first at The Dome in Renshaw Street and then, the next night, on stage at the wonderful Epstein Theatre as part of its reopening series of shows.

“It's going to be quite a weekend, especially as Liverpool confirmed their place at the top of the Premier League and it being the final weekend of the season.”

