Austentatious Will Return to Earls Court in July

Underbelly has announced that multi-award-winning improvised comedy troupe Austentatious will be setting the stage alight in London with seasons at both London Wonderground at Earls Court from 18th July 2021 and the Fortune Theatre from 1st November 2021.

London Wonderground will see Austentatious performing in the Udderbelly, the well-loved Big Purple Cow, for 6 exclusive performances. The festival will be take place on the former Earls Court 2 Exhibition Centre and will feature multiple performance venues, outdoor bars and food offerings as well as rides and a city beach. The show will be a shorter offering of one hour long with tickets starting from £20. Tickets are available now from www.londonwonderground.co.uk. In November, Austentatious will be returning to the Fortune Theatre with a brand-new weekly residency, just in time for the Festive Season. Starting on 1st November and concluding on 19th December, tickets are on sale now from www.atgtickets.com.

Austentatious are the original regency inspired comedy masterpiece inspired by the novels of Jane Austen - fans of Bridgerton please look no further - Austentatious will delight audiences with their tongue in cheek and mischievous performances of 'lost' masterpieces which have included Dirty Darcying, The Bodice Guard, Hold Me Closer Tiny Darcy and We Will Frock You -no two shows are ever the same. Performed in full Regency costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices, die-hard fans as well as a host of brand-new audiences. Expect witty heroines, dashing gents and preposterous plots. Swooning guaranteed!

As well as their West End residency and performances at Wonderground Festival they are also embarking on a tour of the UK which begins on 22nd June 2021. A night with Austentatious is a complete joy - the improvisation is skillful, the team spirit infectious, and the laughs seldom stop!

The group have established themselves as one of the UK's most popular live acts, with consecutive sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe under their belt, monthly West End residencies in 2018 and 2019, as well as a BBC Radio 4 special to mark the bicentenary of Austen's death.

ATG will contact existing ticket holders directly to rebook for a new date for the 2021 residency.

Austentatious said: "It is with the greatest pleasure that after such a long delay we are able to saddle up the horses, don our best bonnets & ride back into London Town! We are enamoured, overjoyed & whelmed indeed to begin performing at the new Earls Court Wonderground this Summer, before we ride off to back to our regular London home for a Winter of shows at the Fortune Theatre! Prepare your best mask, dust off your social breeches & join us for japes, laughs & silliness!"

Martyn Wood, Associate Producer for Underbelly Productions said: "After a long hiatus from the stage Underbelly is thrilled to be bringing Austentatious and their special brand of Austen inspired mayhem back to London audiences. With both a short season at our exciting new Wonderground site in Earl's Court, and a return to their West End home at the Fortune just in time for Christmas, there are plenty of chances to enjoy an evening of hilarious and unpredictable antics from these masters of comedy improv."

Julie Beechey, General Manager of the Fortune Theatre said: "We are delighted to welcome Austentatious back to the Fortune Theatre for another riotous residency of Austen antics. We can't wait for the frivolity and laughs to return!"

Previous 'lost' masterpieces have included Monster Hangover Abbey, The Bodice Guard, Mansfield Shark, Strictly Come Darcy, The Empire Line Strikes Back and Bath To The Future to name but a few! No two shows are ever the same. Performed in full Regency costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices, die-hard fans as well as a host of brand-new audiences.

The cast is made up of a host of acclaimed comedy talent including: Cariad Lloyd (Griefcast Podcast, Peep Show, Murder in Successville, QI, Have I Got News For You), BAFTA award nominated Rachel Parris (The Mash Report, The IT Crowd, Murder In Successville), Joseph Morpurgo (Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show nominee, Odessa, Harry & Paul's Story of the Twos), Amy Cooke-Hodgson (Alan Carr's Spectacular, Olivier Award winning La Boheme, Howard Goodall's Girlfriends) Andrew Hunter Murray, (No Such Thing As A Fish, The Mash Report), Graham Dickson (The Messiah, Scooter Thomas, The Pride, Below The Belt), Charlotte Gittins (Folie à Deux, Grand Theft Impro) and Daniel Nils Roberts (Racing Minds) and Lauren Shearing (Mischief Theatre, Showstoppers!)