Auditions Announced For Redbridge's Production of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Performances will run this August.

Apr. 17, 2021  

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film produced by Howard Ashman & John Muskeris, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

For more information and to audition for the Adult cast visit vrcl.uk/LMauditions

For more information and to audition for the Children's cast visit vrcl.uk/LMchildrenauditions.

Performances will run this August.


