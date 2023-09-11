Aston Merrygold and The Vivienne Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at The Liverpool Empire; Full Tour Dates Announced

The show is playing an extended festive season from Tuesday 13 December – Sunday 7 January 2024.

Sep. 11, 2023

JLS star Aston Merrygold will play The Tin Man and Liverpool-raised, RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and Dancing on Ice finalist, The Vivienne, The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz at the Liverpool Empire this Christmas. The new musical, based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, opens its UK and Ireland tour at the venue following a celebrated run at the world-famous London Palladium, playing an extended festive season from Tuesday 13th December – Sunday 7 January 2024.

Further news to follow on additional casting for Liverpool and all casting for later venue dates.

Aston Merrygold became known for his incredible stage presence during his time with X Factor-formed band JLS, who went on to sell out countless arena tours and sell over 10 million records, including five Number 1 hits and numerous awards. Whilst the band took a seven-year break, Aston made strides in his career appearing on the West End, Strictly Come Dancing and released his platinum debut single 'Get Stupid' and most recently 'Overboard' and 'Share a Coke'. JLS made their comeback last year and performed to sold out arenas all over the UK and Ireland. Please click HERE for Aston's full biography.

The Vivienne is without doubt the UK's No.1 drag superstar, after emerging as the original champion of the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Since then, she has become a huge star both in the UK and internationally appearing on TV regularly and releasing music for fans across the globe. 2022 saw The Vivienne's TV career go global when she appeared on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars All Winners' on US TV.

2023 saw The Vivienne make history as the first drag star to appear on a major UK reality competition series, competing in 'Dancing On Ice' on ITV. Viv made it all the way through the Top 3, with breathtaking performances in the final. 2023 also saw The Vivienne become the face and voice of the BBC's Eurovision Song Contest trailers. In addition, she performed 'Waterloo' at the massive Eurovision opening ceremony in Liverpool city centre. Please click HERE for The Vivienne's full biography.

Following it's Christmas season at the Liverpool Empire, complete dates for The Wizard of Oz's UK and Ireland tour are today confirmed as: New Theatre, Oxford; Mayflower Theatre, Southampton; New Theatre, Hull; Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield; Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury; Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh; Cliffs Pavilion, Southend; Theatre Royal, Norwich; Venue Cymru, Llandudno; Alhambra Theatre, Bradford; Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol; Theatre Royal, Nottingham; Theatre Royal, Newcastle; Palace Theatre, Manchester; New Victoria Theatre, Woking; Grand Opera House, Belfast; Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin; Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham; King's Theatre, Glasgow; His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen; Milton Keynes Theatre; Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff; Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, before concluding it's run at the Sunderland Empire next August.

Michael Harrison, the producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which thrilled audiences on its UK Tour in 2022, now presents Curve's brand-new production of one of the world's most beloved musicals. For more information and to book tickets, go to www.wizardofozmusical.com.

Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a truly magical experience for all the family.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O’Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, casting by Debbie O’Brien, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall Props, and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.

Aston Merrygold who joins the cast as The Tin Man said: “'Liverpool is such a special place to me and my family, it was only a year ago that I got married there! The Wizard of Oz is such an iconic story with such timeless characters and audiences of any age will delight in this new production full of laughter, excitement and a lot of colour. I can't wait to return to the city for a fantastic festive season this Christmas as The Tin Man, it's going to be incredible!'

The Vivienne, who will perform as The Wicked Witch of The West, adds: ““It is quite literally a dream come true to be asked to play The Wicked Witch of the West and to bring this amazing character to life this Christmas. The Wizard of Oz means everything to me, it's the ultimate story of overcoming adversity. I first saw the movie aged five and I've probably seen it about 100 times since. I played The Tin Man at primary school and got to skate to 'Over The Rainbow' on Dancing on Ice so it's fair to say I've had a life-long love affair with the story. Your favourite characters are all there, telling the story you know and love … but with SO much more added to this new production. Prepare to be whisked into an amazing new world of colour. Performing in Liverpool is always a complete joy, and this will actually be my first-time stepping foot on the Empire stage after years of seeing productions there, so it's a complete honour!

The Wizard of Oz on tour is presented Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin Productions, David Mirvish, Crossroads Live, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Nick Thomas, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Jake Hine and Playing Field, by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd.

Tour Dates

13 Dec 2023 – Sun 7 Jan 2024   

Empire Theatre, Liverpool  

www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/liverpool-empire/  

10 – 14 Jan 2024    

New Theatre, Oxford   

www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/new-theatre-oxford/

16 –21 Jan 2024   

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton  

www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/wizard-of-oz-2024

24 – 27 Jan 2024   

New Theatre, Hull   

www.hulltheatres.co.uk/events/wizard-oz

30 Jan – 3 Feb 2024    

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield     

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-wizard-of-oz  

6 - 11 Feb 2024    

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury  

www.marlowetheatre.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/  

13 – 17 Feb 2024    

Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh  

www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/edinburgh-playhouse/

 20 – 25 Feb 2024    

Cliffs Pavilion Southend   

www.southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-the-wizard-of-oz-southend-2023

27 Feb – 3 March 2024    

Theatre Royal, Norwich   

www.norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz/ 

5 – 10 March 2024   

Venue Cymru, Llandudno  

www.venuecymru.co.uk/cy/wizard-oz-0

19 – 23 March 2024       

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford  

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz

26 – 30 March 2024     

Theatre Royal, Plymouth  

www.theatreroyal.com/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz-2024/

2 – 7 April 2024    

Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol  

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz

 9 – 13 April 2024   

Theatre Royal, Nottingham 

 www.trch.co.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz-2024/  

16 – 21 April 2024     

Theatre Royal, Newcastle  

www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/wizard-of-oz/

24 Apr – 5 May 2024   

Palace Theatre, Manchester  

www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/palace-theatre-manchester/

 7 – 12 May 2024   

New Victoria Theatre, Woking 

 www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/new-victoria-theatre/

21 – 26 May 2024   

Grand Opera House, Belfast  

www.goh.co.uk/'s=wizard+of+oz

 28 May - 8 Jun 2024   

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/show/wizard-of-oz/

 11 – 16 June 2024   

Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

 www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/the-wizard-of-oz /

2 - 7 Jul 2024       

King's Theatre, Glasgow  

www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/kings-theatre-glasgow/

 9 - 13 Jul 2024                                             

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen 

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz-3/

 16 Jul – 21 Jul 2024   

Milton Keynes Theatre  

 www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

23 - 28 Jul 2024    

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff 

www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/wizard-of-oz

 30 Jul - 4 Aug 2024   

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton 

www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz/

 6 - 11 Aug 2024    

Empire Theatre, Sunderland

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/sunderland-empire/  




