Asif Khan Brings Beloved PLANET OMAR to Theatres in the UK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the fantastically imaginative and delightfully chaotic world of 8-year-old Omar in a new family theatre production Planet Omar. Dynamic storytelling, playful visuals, and a heart-warming message are wrapped up in award-winning Bradford playwright Asif Khan's new production, adapted for the stage from the beloved books by Zanib Mian and published by Hachette Children's Group from whom Leeds Playhouse acquired the stage rights.

This world premiere by Leeds Playhouse, in association with the Unicorn Theatre and Birmingham Rep will open in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 7 – 25 April before transferring to the Unicorn Theatre from 21 May – 7 June and Birmingham Rep from 17 – 21 June.

Asif Khan's previous production, Sisters 360, which opened at Polka Theatre earlier this year before transferring to Leeds Playhouse for its Community Tour and playing as part of Bradford 2025, has been nominated for Best Stage Production at the 2025 Asian Media Awards. Planet Omar continues his work in inviting audiences of all ages to laugh, reflect, and cheer for heroes who dare to dream big, even when the odds are stacked against them.

Adapter Asif Khan said: “Zanib's fabulous novel Planet Omar has made a connection with so many children. I'm thrilled and honoured to be bringing Omar and his world to life, and to the stage.”

Zanib Mian said: “Seeing Planet Omar leap from the page to the stage is such a joy. Omar's world was always bursting with imagination, laughter and kindness, and I'm thrilled that children and families will now get to experience that energy in theatres. Stories that reflect all kinds of children matter - and I hope this show makes every young person watching feel seen and celebrated. I'm so grateful to Asif Khan and Sameena Hussain for bringing Omar's world to life with such care, humour and heart.”

Directed by Sameena Hussain (Peanut Butter & Blueberries, Kiln Theatre, I Wanna Be Yours, Leeds Playhouse), this is a joyful, funny, and deeply moving story celebrating empathy, identity, and resilience.

Director Sameena Hussain said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be telling this story. Planet Omar centres the power of friendship and imagination, and it's bursting with fun. I truly believe children are the best of us and we can learn so much from their honesty, creativity and resilience. Asif is a brilliant writer with an incredible ability to bring care and humour to important issues. This is a humanising story, and in these times, that feels more vital than ever.”

Leeds Playhouse Chief Executive Shawab Iqbal said: “Bringing Planet Omar to the stage at Leeds Playhouse is a proud moment for us. At a time when conversations about identity and belonging feel increasingly divided, it's thrilling to commission new writing that places a young British Muslim boy and his family at the heart of the story. It's vital that children and families see themselves reflected on stage, and that we celebrate the richness and diversity of the world around us. Sharing Omar's story nationwide reminds us that every child's voice matters, and that theatre can be a space where empathy, understanding, and imagination thrive.”

Rachel Bagshaw (Unicorn Theatre Artistic Director) and Joe Murphy (Birmingham Rep Artistic Director) said: “Planet Omar is a joyful collaboration between our three theatres, celebrating creativity, representation, and togetherness. Audiences are going to love spending time in Omar's world – it promises to be a planet full of fun for everyone.”

The first book in Zanib Mian's Planet Omar series was illustrated by Nasaya Mafaridik and published in 2019 by Hachette Children's Group. Her award-winning children's stories have been praised for their blend of humour, authentic Muslim representation, and adventure. Planet Omar: Operation Kind was selected for World Book Day in 2021, Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet was chosen as CBBC's Book of the Month in June 2019 and the series is frequently recommended alongside bestselling titles like Tom Gates and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, positioning it as a must-read for young fans of humorous, illustrated fiction

Planet Omar is perfect for families and school groups. This adaptation is a powerful reminder that imagination can be a superpower, and that friendship and understanding can change the world.