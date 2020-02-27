Arabella Weir Comes to Swindon With DOES MY MUM LOOM BIG IN THIS?

Star of The Fast Show and Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir is heading out an UK tour for the first time ever next spring with her brilliant and hilarious comedy show, Does My Mum Loom Big In This?

Following a smash-hit, sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, Arabella's show tours the UK from 21st February to 24th April.

For anyone who's had a mother, been a mother or even known a mother, Does My Mum Loom Big in This? is the mother of all confessional shows - it's all true and devastatingly funny.

The TV comedy star and bestselling author recounts stories from her dysfunctional childhood and life as a single working mother in this fearlessly honest show which explores all the pain, pitfalls, embarrassment and unintentional hilarity of motherhood.

Arabella Weir is well known across the UK as an actor, comedian and writer. She starred in The Fast Show, for which she wrote all of her characters, as well her BBC2 series Posh Nosh, which she wrote with Does My Mum Look Big In This? co-writer Jon Canter, starring alongside Richard E. Grant. She has also appeared in Doctor Who and One Foot In The Grave (both BBC), Pure (Channel 4), Skins, Drifters (both E4) and can currently be seen playing Beth in BBC's Two Doors Down, which returned for its fourth series earlier this year.

Weir wrote the international bestseller Does My Bum Look Big in This? (with its title taken from her hit The Fast Show catchphrase) and since then has published various other works including the memoir The Real Me Is Thin. She has written regular columns for The Guardian and The Independent as well many other national broadsheets.





