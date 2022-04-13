Antony Costa from chart-toppers 'Blue' joins the cast of Dreamboats And Petticoats: Bringing On Back The Good Times for stops at The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham and Newcastle Theatre Royal.

The singer and actor will play Larry, the manager of would-be superstars Bobby & Laura, and of course Norman & The Conquests.

On joining the show, Antony said "I'm thrilled to be joining such an established musical celebration and will love singing those rock 'n' roll songs again."

He joins the show after previously working for Bill Kenwright as Mickey in Blood Brothers in the West End, and the 60s rock 'n' roll musical Save the Last Dance for Me.

Bringing on Back the Good Times is the third musical inspired by the latest release in the series of smash-hit, multimillion selling Dreamboats & Petticoats albums, filled with wit, charm and songs from the golden era of Rock 'n' Roll.

Bringing on Back the Good Times finds Laura (Elizabeth Carter) with a successful solo career but her partner on their number one hit record Dreamboats and Petticoats' Bobby (David Ribi) has left the spotlight and decided to re-join his former group Norman and The Conquests at St Mungo's Youth Club.

The adventures that Bobby and Laura and of course Norma and Sue, and Donna and Luke (the group's manager) go through together, include a season at Butlins, and an appearance at The

Eurovision Song Contest - but most of all leads them straight back into each other's arms and bringing on back the good times indeed.

With book by Laurance Marks and Maurice Gran and musical supervision by Keith Strachen, Bringing on Back the Good Times is packed with some of the greatest songs ever written, from Roy Orbison, Eddie Cochran, The Walker Brothers, Tony Christie and many, many more, and will once again have audiences all over the country jiving in the aisles and singing along with their memories.

Antony is best-known for being ¼ of the chart-topping boy band, Blue.



Theatre credits include: The Cat and The Canary (UK Tour); Zorro (Hope Mill Theatre); Papadopoulos! (The Other Palace); Rock of Ages (UK Tour); Blood Runs Deep (Epstein Theatre, Liverpool); Save The Last Dance For Me (UK Tour); Blood Brothers (Phoenix Theatre); Boogie Nights (UK Tour); A Judgement in Stone (UK Tour); Popstars: The Musical (UK Tour).

Pantomime credits include: Cinderella (Carlise); Aladdin (De Montfort Hall, Leicester); Peter Pan (Playhouse, Whitley Bay); Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, York); Jack and the Beanstalk (Woodville Theatre, Gravesend); Cinderella (Grove Theatre, Dunstable); Aladdin (Kings Theatre, Portsmouth).

Television credits include: Holby City/Casualty Crossover, Casualty (BBC); I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! (ITV) Celebrity Coach Trip (E4).

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre everymantheatre.org.uk

Tue 19 - Sat 23 April 01242 572 573

Newcastle Theatre Royal theatreroyal.co.uk

Mon 25 - Sat 30 April 0191 232 7010