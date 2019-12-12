Antic Disposition's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases a Cast Recording

Ahead of their return to the historic Middle Temple Hall this December with the acclaimed sell-out musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Antic Disposition have announced the release of a cast album of songs and scenes from the show.

The cast of fourteen multi-talented actor-musicians is led by West End star David Burt (Enjolras in the original cast of Les Misérables; original cast of Evita) in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Haydn Oakley (An American in Paris; Sunset Boulevard) as Bob Cratchit and - in his first ever appearance in the role - theatrical legend Brian Blessed as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

In a career spanning six decades, Blessed has starred in countless West End productions. He originated the role of Old Deuteronomy in Cats and Baron Bomburst in the musical version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, while his screen credits include I, Claudius, Blackadder and Flash Gordon - but incredibly, he has never before played the jolly, booming Ghost of Christmas Present.

Brian Blessed said, Christmas for me has a magic, and Dickens believes in that magic, which is why of all his novels, A Christmas Carol is my favourite. I first heard it as a child on the radio during the war years, when it gave people great hope. And then I went around acting it at school, being the Ghost of Christmas Present, but I've never played him since, so it's a real treat to be able to do it on this recording.

The album combines Charles Dickens' much-loved tale with original songs inspired by some of the best-loved Victorian Christmas carols reimagined and rearranged by lyricists Ben Horslen and John Risebero, and composer Nick Barstow. A festive treat for all the family, it's sure to delight fans of the show and those discovering it for the first time.

The album is available to pre-order from https://www.anticdisposition.co.uk/a-christmas-carol-album.html





