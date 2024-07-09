André Rieu's POWER OF LOVE Concert Comes to Cinemas Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Celebrated Classical music superstar, André Rieu, renowned for his extraordinary life and unparalleled achievements, has set the standard for spectacular live performances worldwide.

Each year, throngs of admirers embark on a pilgrimage from all corners of the globe to witness The King of the Waltz captivate audiences with his summer concert series in his hometown of Maastricht. For two weeks, the enchanting Vrijthof Square serves as the stage for André and his illustrious Johann Strauss Orchestra, a musical family he has cherished for over three decades.

From August 31st, André invites audiences to experience his latest masterpiece, André Rieu 2024 Maastricht Concert Power of Love, on the silver screen. Exclusively screened in over 500 UK cinemas, the event promises to arouse emotions and unite us through an unforgettable journey of melody and entertainment.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, the feature-length concert transports viewers to the grandeur of Maastricht's historic medieval square, where they can indulge in beloved classics, show tunes, and exuberant waltzes. With breathtaking cinematography, audiences can relish the experience from the comfort of their local cinemas.

Power of Love showcases fan favourites, captivating soloists and André's signature wit, ensuring an evening of pure joy suitable for sharing with loved ones. Adding depth to the cinematic experience, veteran host Charlotte Hawkins (known for her roles at Classic FM and Good Morning Britain) provides exclusive backstage access and conducts an insightful interview with André, available only to cinemagoers.

For 2024, André will be joined by special guests including the incredible young singer Emma Kok and a very special brass band ensemble of over 400 people.

16 year old Emma, a star of the Dutch version of The Voice Kids, wowed André with her rendition of Voilà that he invited her to perform with him in Maastricht last year. The mesmerising performance went viral (over 50 million views on YouTube) and their recording of the song has amassed over 30 million streams on Spotify.

Over the past decade, André Rieu has emerged as a cinematic music sensation, drawing audiences worldwide with his annual Maastricht concerts and holiday specials. Continuously shattering box office records, André remains among the world's top-selling touring artists, with his albums consistently dominating charts worldwide.

