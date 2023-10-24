Alexander O'Neal Comes to Parr Hall Next Year

The performance is on Thursday, 9 May.
After almost half a century in show business, legendary singer-songwriter Alexander O’Neal is heading out across the globe one last time.
The beloved American soul star, who came to prominence in the mid-80s with hits like If You Were Here Tonight, Criticize and Fake, is embarking on his ‘Time To Say Goodbye: Farewell World Tour’.
That will include a run of dates in the UK in 2024, with a Parr Hall show on 9 May. It was, in fact, in the UK where Alexander gained his biggest following with 14 top-40 singles and three top-10 albums in the 80s and 90s.
This emotional and nostalgic final tour will see the performer take audiences on a journey through his incredible career one last time with never-before-seen-photos, testimonies and tributes, all set to the tune of his most iconic and best loved songs.
Alexander will also be accompanied on stage by his exemplary nine-piece band for a full and polished live experience.
He said: “I've had an amazing career, and I'm so grateful to my fans for their unwavering support over the years. I'm excited to hit the road one last time, and give you a night you’ll never forget.”
Alexander O’Neal will bring his Time To Say Goodbye tour to Warrington on Thursday, 9 May. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.
