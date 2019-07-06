Adam Rowe Returns To Pyramid For New Show

Scouse comedian Adam Rowe is returning to town to share his hilarious new show.

Pinnacle is a brand new hour of brutally honest, opinionated, no holds barred stand-up from DAVE's 'best joke of the Edinburgh Fringe' winner, 'Liverpool Comedian of the Year' winner and 'English Comedian of the Year' finalist.

His online stand-up clips have amassed over 50 million views, he has appeared on various TV shows, and been hand-picked as tour support for Jason Manford and huge American stars Andrew Schulz and Bill Burr.

At 27 years of age, Adam is supposed to be in the prime of his life, which is a truly terrifying thought. Is this really as good as it's going to get? It's all downhill from here? Not if he's got anything to do with it!

Tickets for the show at Pyramid on Saturday 19 October are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





