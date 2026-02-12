Abby Govindan to Perform New Comedy Show PUSHING 30 in Manchester

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York-based comedian Abby Govindan brings her new work-in-progress show Pushing 30 to Fairfield Social Club, Manchester on Wednesday 18 February 2026, as part of her expanding UK tour.

Govindan first made international headlines when she convinced the world she wrote Emily in Paris, and the stunt cemented her reputation as one of today's boldest and most culturally astute comedic voices.

Her previous tour How to Embarrass Your Immigrant Parents, produced by Daniel Sloss and Hasan Minhaj, played to sold-out audiences across the world.

In Pushing 30 (WIP), Govindan returns to the UK with her new hour of jokes about dating, getting older, and breaking generational curses.

With momentum building across the UK dates, and a London show already sold out, the Manchester performance offers a rare opportunity to see Govindan in an intimate setting before further UK dates are announced.

Abby Govindan: Pushing 30 (WIP)

Fairfield Social Club, Manchester

Wednesday 18 February 2026

Tickets available here: https://www.seetickets.com/tour/abby-govindan-pushing-30-wip-

UK Tour Dates

Saturday 14th February - Leicester Comedy Festival, Firebug - Upstairs

Monday 16th February - Pleasance London (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 18th February - Fairfield Social Club, Manchester

More UK dates to be announced.