ADHD THE MUSICAL: CAN I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE? Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour kicks off on 20th September 2023 at Stephen Joseph Theatre.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 2 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour Photo 3 Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN Tour
Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 4 Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court

ADHD THE MUSICAL: CAN I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE? Will Embark on UK Tour

ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? is the brainchild of Dora Colquhoun, a neurodivergent theatre maker and performer based in Liverpool. With the help of Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews and Cher, the piece attempts to unpack the feelings of shame and failure commonly felt by those with the disorder.



With support from Arts Council England, Dora worked with Professor Joydeep Bhattacharya - a neuroscientist from Goldsmiths University in London - to produce the musical comedy lecture which navigates the challenges of being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult.

The show - which will travel across the UK taking in dates at venues in Scarborough, Liverpool, Wakefield, Devon, St Helens, Bristol, Warrington, London and Ormskirk - also explores the differences in which ADHD manifests in men and women, something which the medical profession has only relatively recently begun to acknowledge.



Dora herself said: "It is a really important time to be sharing this work. ADHD and neurodiversity only very recently is prevalent in mainstream society.

For many years women have been left out of the conversation and research. I hope to provide an honest, eye opening and entertaining account of my experience as a woman with ADHD. My aim is to create acceptance, understanding and open up the conversation as to what having ADHD means. I do not have any answers, but I have stories, songs and multiple wigs."



The exciting and heartfelt production, which was described as "a beautiful, poignant, moving and incredibly important ride from start to finish" by the Liverpool Theatre Festival, is a journey of self discovery and self acceptance that looks to end the stigma and address common dismissals of ADHD.

As Dora herself says of the show, "Let me take you by the hand and explore: Why people with ADHD are drawn to new experiences? Why have I had so many jobs? Why did I drink enough to kill a small horse before a job interview?"



ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? kicks off its UK tour on 20th September 2023 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough. The show will have BSL interpretation for all venues (excluding 12th October in Bristol and 27th and 28th October in London).

Tickets for all dates are available now from the official website.

Tour Dates

20th September 2023
Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough
BOOK TICKETS

22nd September 2023
Unity Theatre, Liverpool
BOOK TICKETS

25th September 2023
Theatre Royal, Wakefield
BOOK TICKETS

30th September 2023
Dartington College of Arts, Devon
BOOK TICKETS

DATE TBC
St Helens Library, St Helens

11th - 12th October 2023
The Cube, Bristol
BOOK TICKETS

13th October 2023
The Pyramid, Warrington
BOOK TICKETS

17th - 28th October 2023
Camden People's Theatre, London
BOOK TICKETS

DATE TBC
The Arts Centre, Edge Hill, Ormskirk



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
THIN AIR Created By Kate Sale & Dominique Sands Is Coming To The Courtyard Theatre Photo
THIN AIR Created By Kate Sale & Dominique Sands Is Coming To The Courtyard Theatre

Fresh, young and placing a heavy importance on telling queer stories, Muddy Puddles Productions are bringing their theatre baby 'Thin Air' to The Courtyard Theatre this summer!

2
WARNOCK Will Embark on Tour From City Theatre Photo
WARNOCK Will Embark on Tour From City Theatre

This September, City Theatre presents the gritty play Warnock. Set in a youth detention for girls this play tells the story of several inmates who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law at a young age. 

3
Chris McCausland Will Make Parr Hall Debut in 2024 Photo
Chris McCausland Will Make Parr Hall Debut in 2024

One of the UK's fastest rising comedians and TV personalities will be returning to Warrington in 2024.

4
Richard Chappell Dance Performs INFINITE WAYS HOME and HOME REVISITED Across The UK This A Photo
Richard Chappell Dance Performs INFINITE WAYS HOME and HOME REVISITED Across The UK This Autumn

This autumn, Richard Chappell Dance present two programmes of work across the UK. Featuring a tour of Infinite Ways Home to Swansea, Ormskirk and Milton Keynes alongside Home Revisited, an evening celebrating the vibrant dance talent in South West England.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book Thief
Belgrade Theatre (9/11-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/19-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You