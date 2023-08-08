ADHD THE MUSICAL: CAN I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE? Will Embark on UK Tour

ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? is the brainchild of Dora Colquhoun, a neurodivergent theatre maker and performer based in Liverpool. With the help of Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews and Cher, the piece attempts to unpack the feelings of shame and failure commonly felt by those with the disorder.







With support from Arts Council England, Dora worked with Professor Joydeep Bhattacharya - a neuroscientist from Goldsmiths University in London - to produce the musical comedy lecture which navigates the challenges of being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult.



The show - which will travel across the UK taking in dates at venues in Scarborough, Liverpool, Wakefield, Devon, St Helens, Bristol, Warrington, London and Ormskirk - also explores the differences in which ADHD manifests in men and women, something which the medical profession has only relatively recently begun to acknowledge.







Dora herself said: "It is a really important time to be sharing this work. ADHD and neurodiversity only very recently is prevalent in mainstream society.



For many years women have been left out of the conversation and research. I hope to provide an honest, eye opening and entertaining account of my experience as a woman with ADHD. My aim is to create acceptance, understanding and open up the conversation as to what having ADHD means. I do not have any answers, but I have stories, songs and multiple wigs."







The exciting and heartfelt production, which was described as "a beautiful, poignant, moving and incredibly important ride from start to finish" by the Liverpool Theatre Festival, is a journey of self discovery and self acceptance that looks to end the stigma and address common dismissals of ADHD.



As Dora herself says of the show, "Let me take you by the hand and explore: Why people with ADHD are drawn to new experiences? Why have I had so many jobs? Why did I drink enough to kill a small horse before a job interview?"







ADHD The Musical: Can I Have Your Attention Please? kicks off its UK tour on 20th September 2023 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough. The show will have BSL interpretation for all venues (excluding 12th October in Bristol and 27th and 28th October in London).



Tickets for all dates are available now from the official website.

Tour Dates

20th September 2023

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

BOOK TICKETS



22nd September 2023

Unity Theatre, Liverpool

BOOK TICKETS



25th September 2023

Theatre Royal, Wakefield

BOOK TICKETS



30th September 2023

Dartington College of Arts, Devon

BOOK TICKETS



DATE TBC

St Helens Library, St Helens



11th - 12th October 2023

The Cube, Bristol

BOOK TICKETS



13th October 2023

The Pyramid, Warrington

BOOK TICKETS



17th - 28th October 2023

Camden People's Theatre, London

BOOK TICKETS



DATE TBC

The Arts Centre, Edge Hill, Ormskirk