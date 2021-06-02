A RUSSIAN DOLL Will Be Streamed For One Night Only From The Barn Theatre and the Arcola Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester and the Arcola Theatre in London have today announced that the world premiere production of Cat Goscovitch's one woman play, A Russian Doll, will be live streamed to a global audience for the play's final performance in Cirencester at 7:30pm BST (2:30pm ET) on Saturday 12th June 2021.

The play, which is based on a true story, follows twenty-something Masha as she becomes embroiled in the world of data and deceit as a member of Russia's disinformation campaigns during the EU referendum.

Tickets for the live stream are priced at £13.50 with tickets for the both the Barn Theatre indoor run and the global live stream are now on sale at barntheatre.org.uk.

The production stars Rachel Redford in the role of Masha. Rachel Redford's previous credits include originating the role of Beth in Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson's critically acclaimed play The Jungle, which she played in the original Young Vic production as well as subsequent productions in the West End, Off-Broadway and in San Francisco.

A Russian Doll, which is directed by Nicolas Kent (All The President's Men?, Another World), is currently running in Cirencester until 12 June 2021.

The world premiere features design by Liz da Costa, lighting by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound and composition by Harry Smith, AV design by Alex Tabrizi with Benjamin Collins as AV supervisor, Amy Ball as casting director and Katherine Heath as voice and accent coach.

Following the run in the Cotswolds, the production will move to Arcola's new outdoor space, Arcola Outside, in East London. Performance dates to be announced in due course.

Box Office (Phone): 01285 648 255 (10am-5.30pm, Mon to Sat)

Box Office (Online): boxoffice@barntheatre.org.uk

Website: barntheatre.org.uk