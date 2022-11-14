Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tim Vine Announces New 2023 Tour: BREEEEP!

Tickets are on sale now!

Nov. 14, 2022  
Tim Vine returns with his brand new stand-up show Breeeep!, prompting The Times newspaper to ask: "Is there a more ludicrous comedian in Britain than Tim Vine?".

Expect a mountain of nonsense. One-liners, stupid things, crazy songs, and wobbly props (plus utter drivel). Tim's like the manager of a sweet shop where all the sweets are replaced by jokes, and he serves them in a random order. So it's like a sweet shop where the manager just throws sweets at you. Enjoy the foolishness and laugh your slip-ons off.

Tim Vine was the winner of Dave's Best Joke of the Fringe twice. He starred in The Tim Vine Chat Show (BBC Radio 4) and has made numerous TV appearances, including Tim Vine Travels Through Time (BBC One),Taskmaster (Dave), Countdown (Channel 4), Not Going Out (BBC One), The Sketch Show (ITV), Blandings(BBC One), Football Genius (ITV) and Whittle (Channel 5). His vast wealth of material has been preserved in books such as The Biggest Ever Tim Vine Joke Book and The Tim Vine Bumper Book of Silliness.

Tim's six stand-up DVDs include his most recent ridiculous offering Sunset Milk Idiot. He has also recreated moments from 20 different episodes of Columbo in his online project Recreating Columbo, and has recently finished touring as Plastic Elvis, his Elvis tribute act. But with Breeeep!, Tim's back to what he does best: telling silly jokes, singing daft songs, and waving mad props akimbo.

SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT: Please remember to breathe between laughs.




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


