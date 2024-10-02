David Walliams' AWFUL AUNTIE Visits Brighton Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of the family adventure Awful Auntie. This is their latest collaboration in a series of shows which includes the Oliver Award-nominated Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy. It can be seen at Theatre Royal Brighton from Thu 10 Oct to Sat 12 Oct 2024.



When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, she has no idea her life is in danger! When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she's in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie!



David Walliams said: “The BSC's live shows of my books are always brilliant. I can't wait for the fun to begin again – it's going to be a hoot!”



David Walliams is one of Britain's best-loved comedians. LITTLE BRITAIN, his creation with Matt Lucas, won numerous international awards including three BAFTAs, and played in over 100 countries. It was followed by one of the most watched comedies of all time, COME FLY WITH ME. David was a judge on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT for ten years and won numerous National TV Awards for Best TV Judge. A best-selling children's author, David began writing books in 2008. His books have been translated into 55 languages, selling over 53 million copies worldwide.



Neal Foster is the adapter and director of Awful Auntie, and for the very first time he is also appearing in the title role. He is the Actor/Manager of The Birmingham Stage Company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.

Since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions and the company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families. Productions include Horrible Histories Live on Stage for eighteen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Neal has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including the Barmy Britain series seen in the West End, across the UK, and internationally. Awful Auntie is his latest David Walliams stage adaptation after Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Demon Dentist. He also directed the world premiere of Tom Gates which he co-wrote with the author of the book series, Liz Pichon.

Awful Auntie is adapted and directed by Neal Foster, Assistant Director/Movement Director is Richard J Hinds, the Designer is Jackie Trousdale, lighting is by Jason Taylor, sound is by Nick Sagar and the music is by Jak Poore.

Awful Auntie is suitable for ages 5+.

