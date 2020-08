Ankara State Opera Ballet Kicks Off Outdoor Season on September 1

All events throughout September take place at the Panorapark Open Air Theater

Ankara State Opera and Ballet will kick off its season on September 1 with the "Opera Under the Stars" series of events at Panorapark Open Air Theater, EN24 reports.

The season opens on 1 September with Ken Ludwig's musical comedy "Looking for a Tenor." Next up is "Napoli Night Concert" on 5 September.

Other events throughout the month include "Gala Concert" on September 11, "Russian Night Concert" on September 15, "Choir Concert" on September 18 and "Azerbaijan Night Concert" on September 22.

Tickets can be purchased through ticketinial.com.

