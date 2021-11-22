Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE POLAR EXPRESS IN CONCERT Comes to Chapman Music Hall Next Month

pixeltracker

The performance takes place on December 4.

Nov. 22, 2021  
THE POLAR EXPRESS IN CONCERT Comes to Chapman Music Hall Next Month

The Polar Express In Concert comes to Chapman Music Hall next month. The performance takes place on December 4.

Get up, get on, and get ready for the ride of your life! It's Christmas Eve, and you're about to roller-coaster up and down mountains, slip-slide over ice fields, teeter across mile-high bridges and be served hot chocolate by singing waiters more astonishing than any you can imagine.

You're on The Polar Express! Tom Hanks stars in and Robert Zemeckis directs this instant holiday classic filmed in dazzling performance-capture animation that makes every moment magical. "Seeing is believing," says a mysterious hobo who rides the rails with you. You'll see wonders. And you'll believe. All aboooooard!

Learn more at https://www.tulsapac.com/events/2021/polarexpress.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Spongebob Logo Zip Hoodie
Spongebob Logo Zip Hoodie
Hadestown Flower Spinner Ornament
Hadestown Flower Spinner Ornament
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dutch National Ballet Presents the World Premiere New Production Of Classic RAYMONDA
  • VIDEO: Watch Willemijn Verkaik & More in Rehearsals for Dutch COME FROM AWAY
  • Dutch National Opera and Dutch National Ballet Present HOW ANANSI FREED THE STORIES
  • Opera Zuid Will Open its Season With ROMEO ET JULIETTE Next Month