Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

The grant will support Lyric's 2023 world-premiere production of CONCERTO.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo 3 SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Lyric's 2023 world-premiere production of CONCERTO.

Lyric's grant is among more than 1,000 projects funded across the country, totaling more than $31 million.

CONCERTO, written by Alan Olejniczak, will premiere live at Lyric's Plaza Theatre on September 13, with a three-week performance schedule.  Discover the man behind the music and one of the most celebrated composers of all time, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. CONCERTO reveals the story behind the creation of Tchaikovsky's infamous 1878 violin concerto, considered one of the most beloved concertos in music history. The play is produced in collaboration with Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

“I am truly honored and thankful that the NEA has chosen to support the creation of this world-premiere play,” said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. “This dynamic new work reveals a Tchaikovsky few know, and these funds allow Lyric Theatre to produce the first full staging of this fascinating play, which features music by Tchaikovsky played on piano and violin throughout.”

AD

Baron notes that the play focuses on the artist's relationship with his financial patron, Nadezhda Filaretovna von Meck, pulling the curtain back on arts patronage in a golden age and the complications that could entice, while the play opens room for conversation about how art continues to be funded today.

“I'm thrilled Maestro Mickelthwate has chosen to open the OKC Philharmonic Classics Season with an evening of Tchaikovsky, featuring the concerto played by Ukrainian violinist Anastasiya Petryshak,” he said. “This funding will help give audiences a deeper portrait of Tchaikovsky's creation of the concerto, the patron who funded it and the young violinist who inspired it.”

AD

Olejniczak, a San Francisco opera librettist and playwright, is also a Playwright in Residence with The Proscenium, a London-based online theatre company. Additionally, he was the Artist in Residence for Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and the first playwright ever selected by the National Parks Arts Foundation. He is currently an Opera Committee member of the Dramatist Guild and an Advisory Board Member of Opera Parallele. 

AD

The Grants for Arts Project is the NEA's largest grants program. Lyric Theatre is among four Oklahoma organizations receiving funding from the NEA during this installment. Other recipients include the Greatest Stories Never Told of Broken Arrow, the Oklahoma Arts Council in Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center of Oklahoma City.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Lyric Theatre's CONCERTO, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture and design.”

Tickets to CONCERTO, which runs September 13 through October 1, are available online at LyricTheatreOKC.org or by calling Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tulsa

1
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

Some Girl(s) is from Neil Labute, American theater’s great agent provocateur. In grand LaBute fashion, this outrageously funny and deadly serious portrait of the artist as a young seducer casts a truthful, hilarious light on a typical young American male as he wanders through the heart of darkness that is himself.

2
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Tulsa's best-loved musical returns to the TPAC.

3
Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disneys 101 DALMATIONS KIDS Photo
Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS

Theatre Tulsa Academy will continue its 2023 education program with a full production of Disney's “101 Dalmatians KIDS”.

4
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGANS ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month Photo
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz. The production is directed by Billie Thrash with musical direction by Mariann Searle and additional choreography by Barbara Bernard.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO' Video
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO'
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video
Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
View all Videos

Tulsa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty And The Beast
The Freeland Center (6/09-6/11)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You