Young People's Theatre to Present JUNGLE BOOK

YPT will introduce young audiences to a wild, multi-media adaptation of Jungle Book, from creators Craig Francis and Rick Miller (Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea), based on Rudyard Kipling's beloved classic. Inventive and timely, Jungle Book will transport you from the urban jungle to Mowgli's childhood in the forests of India for this extended engagement on YPT's Mainstage from February 13 to March 21.

Jungle Book comes to YPT as part of its North American tour, after a recent appearance in New York. Seven public performances have been added to its run at YPT including Family Day and March Break.

"A diverse creative team of some of the most accomplished artists in Toronto and Montreal brings this story to life using all the tools of theatre," said co-creator and director Craig Francis. "Jungle Book combines immersive multimedia and sound with shadow puppetry and live performances to create an experience that you just have to see live."

Each production in YPT's 2019.20 season explores one of the Seven Ancestral Teachings of the Anishinaabe (Wisdom, Love, Respect, Bravery, Honesty, Humility and Truth). Jungle Book focuses on Respect and explores the consequences of colonialism and the continuing human domination of the animal world.

Jungle Book features Mina James, Matt Lacas, Levin Valayil and Tahirih Vejdani.

Co-Directors: Craig Francis, Rick Miller; Production Manager/Technical Director: James Kendal; Stage Manager: Andrew Dollar; Executive Producer: Jeff Lord; Set/Costume/Props Co-Designers: Astrid Janson, Melanie McNeill; Multimedia Designer: Irina Litvinenko; Lighting Designer: Rebecca Picherack; Sound Designer/Composer: Debashis Sinha; Original Song Composer: Suba Sankaran.

Jungle Book was developed with assistance from and originally produced at the Asolo Repertory Theatre, Michael Donald Edwards, Producing Artistic Director, Linda M. DiGabriele, Managing Director.

Performances:

Previews: Feb. 12 & 13 at 1PM

Media Opening: Feb. 13 at 7PM

Weekday Performances: Feb. 19, 21, 26, 27, 28, Mar. 3, 6, 10, 11 & 12 at 10:15AM | Feb. 20 & 25 at 1PM | Mar. 5 at 10:15AM & 1PM Weekend Performances: Feb. 15 & 23 at 2:30PM | Feb. 16, 22, 29, Mar. 1, 7 & 15 at 11AM & 2:30PM | Mar. 8 at 1PM & 4PM | Mar. 14 at 2:30PM & 7PM Family Day: Feb. 17 at 11AM & 2:30PM March Break Performances: Mar. 17, 18 & 19 at 11AM & 2PM | Mar. 20 at 11AM | Mar. 21 at 2:30PM

Relaxed Performances: Feb. 28 at 10:15AM and Mar. 1 at 11AM

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Tickets:

$10-$43 (plus HST & service charges) | Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org

Box Office: 416.862.2222 x2





