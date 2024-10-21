World Premiere of THE BEE'S KNEES by Judy Reynolds to be Presented at the Theatre Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tall Poppy Productions will present the World Premiere of The Bee's Knees, written and directed by Judy Reynolds, running from November 15 to November 24, 2024 at the Theatre Centre. This captivating new play, featuring a large and dynamic cast, transports audiences to the early 1920s, a time when women in Canada could run for parliament for the first time. This jazz-filled production follows two sisters as they navigate the scandalous and dangerous world of politics, all while shining a poignant lens on modern-day leadership.

As the U.S. enters a contentious election cycle in 2024, The Bee's Knees could not be more timely. The play delves into political ambition, societal change, and women's obstacles when stepping into leadership roles. Much like today's political landscape, the 1920s setting reveals striking parallels, reminding us that, although time has passed, the fundamental challenges of equality, representation, and leadership remain. The play's central theme is even more resonant in a world where female politicians are still subjected to scrutiny, smear campaigns, and threats. As we look ahead to the upcoming U.S. presidential election, The Bee's Knees forces us to ask: How far have we truly come?

The Bee's Knees centers on Bernie, a rebellious young flapper who convinces her older, more cautious sister Dolores to run for office. Facing off against the town's incumbent Jerry Fields, a charismatic yet unscrupulous politician, Dolores is up against more than just political competition. Together, the sisters must endure smear campaigns, death threats, a catatonic mother, betrayals from those they trust, and an unexpected romance—all while running a campaign that challenges societal norms.

With original music inspired by the jazz era, The Bee's Knees is both entertaining and thought-provoking. While it takes audiences back to the glitz and innovation of the 1920s, it also poses questions relevant to the 2020s, examining the timeless struggles women face in politics. As the play suggests, "Fashions may have changed, but not much else."

Judy Reynolds, playwright and director, was inspired to create The Bee's Knees after a personal experience with her daughter:

“When my daughter was around 6 years old she asked me, ‘Mommy, can't a woman be prime minister?' She was raised in a feminist household and would never think to ask if women could be astronauts, firefighters, or doctors.

But somehow she wasn't picking up that women could be world leaders. I wrote The Bee's Knees because I wanted to show her something better.”

— Judy Reynolds, Playwright

The large ensemble cast brings the vibrant world of the 1920s to life, with a colorful array of characters navigating the rapidly changing post-World War I and Spanish Flu era. From Dolores's disapproving Aunt Virginia to suffragists fighting for women's rights amidst societal inequities to Rita Blue, the speakeasy owner and truth-teller who bridges past and present with her music, The Bee's Knees is a dynamic exploration of a world in upheaval.

In the midst of another pivotal U.S. election season, this play serves as a reminder that while political landscapes evolve, some challenges, especially for women in leadership, remain constant. Audiences will be prompted to reflect on the parallels between the 1920s and today, asking, “Is it really that different now?”



Performance Dates and Ticket Information

The Bee's Knees runs from November 15 to November 24, 2024 at the Franco Boni Theatre.



Performance Dates:

Friday, November 15 – 8:00pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, November 16 – 8:00pm

Sunday, November 17 – 3:00pm

Tuesday, November 19 – 8:00pm

Wednesday, November 20 – 8:00pm

Thursday, November 21 – 8:00pm

Friday, November 22 – 8:00pm

Saturday, November 23 – 8:00pm

Sunday, November 24 – 3:00pm (Closing)



Ticket Prices:

Adult: $38

Student: $22

Artsworkers: $26

Tickets are available for purchase at www.thebeeskneesplay.com



