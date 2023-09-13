William Prince Comes to Massey Hall Next Year

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, William Prince returns to Massey Hall for his debut headline show on the legendary Allan Slaight stage Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Tickets are available this Friday, September 15 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

“I’m excited to set out on this ambitious trek and to make the leap to this historic room after not having enough space for everyone the last few times I’ve visited,” says Prince. “With new songs to play and with everyone there with me, I know it’s going to be a real celebration.”

William Prince approaches the big questions with humility and curiosity, and his songwriting is a masterclass in skilful simplicity. Since his JUNO Award win in 2017, Prince’s momentum has continued to build, with each new album adding depth and dimension to an exceptional body of work that has received international acclaim. From national network television appearances, top tier media coverage and performances at major international festivals, William Prince has become one of the country’s most respected and celebrated songwriters.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.