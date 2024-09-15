What The Festival to Showcase Drag, Clown, and Puppetry Performers This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From September 26 - 29 2024, What The Festival (WTF) will present it first ever full festival, showcasing some of Toronto's best entertainers in a unique blend of Drag, Clown, and Puppetry.

WTF is dedicated to entertaining audiences, known for sell-out cabaret events that have been presented throughout 2023 - 2024.

WTF's full festival this September will feature four acclaimed shows, three astonishing cabarets, a special workshop, and a lively panel discussion. Events will take place at Sweet Action Theatre and Small World Music located at Youngplace - 180 Shaw St. Toronto, ON.

FESTIVAL PROGRAMMING

Featured shows:

BITTY-BAT ON PLANET EARTH by Emily Jeffers

Coming in hot off a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, this beloved Toronto strange maker returns in this charming and ridiculous physical comedy. Discover Bitty-Bat in an experience that promises to baffle and delight!

Creator bio: Emily Jeffers has trained with clown masters like Philippe Gaulier, Aitor Basauri, and many more. She has performed as Bitty-Bat at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Toronto Sketchfest, Montreal Sketchfest and Montreal Clown Festival.

WINNING: WINNING by Gordon Neill

Sit back and embark on a silent-ish clown journey of self-discovery and transformation to unlock the true winner inside each of us. On this path to redemption Gordon Neill must overcome the challenge of his greatest foe - himself.

WINNER: 'Artist Pick' Award at the 2024 Edmonton Fringe Festival.

Creator Bio: After a career working in movies, video games and bond trading(!) Gordon dove headfirst into the world of theatrical clown, producing several workshops and building up the Toronto-based clown community until starting Sweet Action Theatre.

THE ZUCCHINI CLUB by Alexander Mantia

A WTF Premiere! Featuring an entirely puppet cast, join Pasquale Provolone, an old Italian gardener, who must protect his beloved zucchini garden from the local wildlife, who perform a vaudeville show in his backyard of course.

Creator bio: Alexander Mantia is a rising star of Toronto's puppetry community. He is also world-renowned puppeteer Ronnie Burkett's studio assistant.

SANTOSH SANTOSH by Srutika Sabu

Software engineer and second-hand Tesla owner Santosh Santosh, has it all - except the love, respect and approval of his South Indian immigrant parents. A joyful and heartwarming solo-ish clown show. Directed by Ken Hall, featuring Srutika Sabu and Mahdi Mozafari.

Creator bio: Srutika Sabu is a doctor turned late bloomer theatre kid. Srutika discovered clown last year and has since been trying to make the audience laugh and cry at the same time.

WTF cabarets:

STRANGE MAKER SHOWOFF

A showcase of Toronto's best drag, clown and puppetry.

Hosted by Jesse Buck, a lead clown performer with Cirque du Soleil.

Featuring: Ru-yu-yuy (Ruy Nieves), Kendall Savage, Jessie James, Hudson Bae, MAC (Mackenzie Mccallum-Mallory), The Auger (Logan Robins), CHROMAKAY (Kay Chan) and more!

DON'T DRAG ME DOWN

An evening dedicated to Toronto's flourishing Drag King scene.

Hosted by Ace Monstera, an electric and eclectic gender-defying alternative drag king and lead member of the Titans Drag Collective.

Featuring: Buoj (Emilia White), Dyce 2 Watch Out 4, Dank Sinatra, King Freddie, Brattery Acid, Andy and Stefan Fetamean, Max Malada, and Sandy Joint!

UP-AND-COMER CABARET

See the rising stars of Toronto's drag, clown, and puppetry scenes.

Hosted by Kendall Savage, a multi award-winning clown, and co-founder of the Montréal Clown Festival.

Featuring: Monica Kopec, Mark Terrett, Tammy The Brown, Snackbaby Thiccums (Alexandra Cioppa), Randy Boots (Randal Boutilier), The Sensationals (Shanda Bezic and Michael MacEachern), Maya Iconique, and The Rhino Lassies (Alexandra Watt Simpson, Morgan Johnson)!

Special events:

WORKSHOP: INTRODUCTION TO SHADOW PUPPETRY

Facilitated by the internationally-recognized team of Puppetmongers Theatre, WTF will offer a special Introduction to Shadow Puppetry workshop.

PANEL: POST 'DRAG RACE' DRAG

Exploring the impact of the reality tv show 'Drag Race', this FREE panel discussion will feature a range of Drag performers. Moderated by Canada's premiere tragicomedienne, Pearle Harbour.

Tickets and information:

For tickets and the complete festival schedule, visit www.wtfestival.ca/now.

Tickets are on sale now for all events. Featured Shows and Cabaret tickets cost $30.

About What The Festival:

Founded by Alicia DiStefano and Byron Laviolette, WTF is dedicated to the promotion, production and presentation of Toronto's best in Drag, Clown and Puppetry. We are committed to creating a space for artists to play, audiences to laugh and the community to celebrate.

Following successful cabaret events in Fall 2023, and our inaugural SPRING THING showcase this past June, we are proud to now present our first ever full festival. We seek to evoke a renaissance of new work and artistic achievement as well as expand audience awareness and appreciation of these art forms.

Follow WTF on social media: @wtfestivalto

Instagram | Facebook | X | Threads

Comments