WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Make Canadian Premiere this Fall

Soulpepper Theatre Company and Nightwood Theatre in association with Necessary Angel Theatre Company, and Talk is Free Theatre will present the Canadian Premiere of Heidi Schreck’s WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, in an exclusive and limited run that coincides with the American presidential election this fall. Directed by Soulpepper Artistic Director, Weyni Mengesha, and featuring a tour-de-force performance by Amy Rutherford as Heidi Schreck, joined by Damien Atkins, and introducing Gabriella King, this critically acclaimed play allows audiences to explore the dynamic relationship between individuals and the foundational principles of their country, sparking conversations around citizenship, rights, and democracy. WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME runs for 12 performances at Soulpepper’s Michael Young Theatre, October 31 – November 9, 2024.

"Working with the brilliant artists at Soulpepper to create a brand new incarnation of ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ for Canadian audiences has been an artistic dream come true for me” says Playwright Heidi Schreck. “I have always considered this play a living document, and I’m so grateful to Wenyi Mengesha, to Constitutional scholar Joshua Sealy-Harrington, and to the Soulpepper actors for helping me to ask new and bigger questions about the law and who it serves. Also, I cannot wait to see the incredible Amy Rutherford in this show!"

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nominated for multiple Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards, including Best New Play, and named a New York Times Critic’s Pick, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is a deeply personal and riveting exploration of the US Constitution’s impact on everyday lives, particularly from the perspective of women across generations. Drawing from Schreck’s own experiences from the time she was a 15-year-old competitive Constitution debater to present-day, this invigorating and hilarious play traces the profound relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped each of their lives.

“When I reached out to Heidi to ask if she would reimagine this play for a Canadian audience, I was thrilled when she responded with an enthusiastic yes” says Weyni Mengesha, Artistic Director of Soulpepper Theatre Company and Director of the Canadian Premiere of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME. “She joined us this past August in Toronto and we spent time talking about what this play means and the ways in which we can tell this story in Canada. So, while the bulk of the play is still Heidi’s original play, it has been adapted to open up a conversation about Canada and raise some big questions about the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This is such a vital story and one that I think will resonate with our audiences and will kick off our series of plays (including The Master Plan, Kim’s Convenience, and Table for Two) that look at life in Toronto and challenge us to explore a deeper relationship with our city.”

“Heidi Schreck’s charisma and authenticity is so compelling, it’s no wonder this play is one of the hottest international tickets,” noted Nightwood Theatre Artistic Director Andrea Donaldson. “Her beguiling play takes us right to her heart, illuminating how potent and enduring the notion is for the personal to be political. A truly essential show for 2024.”

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME took Broadway by storm in 2019 (“the best and most important new play of the season” - The New York Times) and since its World Premiere has been praised by critics across the USA for its insightful and impassioned storytelling. This Canadian Premiere production marks the first time the show has been adapted for audiences outside of the United States.

“We are thrilled to help bring Heidi Schreck’s prescient, hopeful, and timely play to Canadian audiences with our friends and colleagues at Soulpepper, Nightwood and Talk Is Free theatres,” remarked Necessary Angel Artistic Director Alan Dilworth. “We look forward to being back at Soulpepper.”

“For the longest time, we have wanted to collaborate with the wonderful Weyni Mengesha. We are delighted that the opportunity has finally developed for something that is both so pertinent and unique.” said Talk is Free Theatre Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is on stage October 31 – November 9, 2024 at Soulpepper's Michael Young Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and range from $40 - $96 (incl. taxes and fees). For more information visit https://www.soulpepper.ca/performances/what-the-constitution-means-to-me.

Photo credit: Dahlia Katz

