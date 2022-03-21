WATCH: EveryBODY on Stage Presents CELL BLOCK TANGO: REIMAGINED

EveryBODY on Stage in partnership with Musicals Reimagined has announced the release of Cell Block Tango: Reimagined. This short film which parodies the musical Chicago's infamous Cell Block Tango, focuses on the sustainability of diversity and inclusion in musical theater. It stands as a call to action: that even though the world seems to be trending in a more inclusive way, there's an undeniable and historically-driven fear that it's just that; a trend.

Watch below:

After releasing trailers which have amassed more than 70,000 views and been shared over 700 times in the one week, the film is now available on YouTube. A premiere event was held in Toronto, Canada on Thursday March 17th which included a talkback with the performers. A livestream replay is currently available on EveryBODY on Stage's YouTube channel.

The cast includes Trish Adams (Canada Opera Company,), George Alevizos (CBS's Star Trek Discovery), Kyle Brown (Come From Away Toronto), Lizzie Song (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Rachel Mundy (Hart House Theatre), Carolyn Bayley (Stratford Festival), Hailey Balaz (Harbourfront Children's Festival), Tama Martin (Stage West Calgary) and Mei Miyazawa (Toronto Fringe Festival)

The film was directed by Saccha Dennis (Come From Away - Original Toronto Cast), choreographed and produced by Greg Carruthers (Trey Parker's Cannibal The Musical - 1st National Tour), adaptation by Matt Murray (Grow, The Grand) and musical direction by Chris Tsujiuchi (Disney Cruise Lines)

The project was generously supported by the Canada Council for the arts.

ABOUT EVERYBODY ON STAGE



EveryBODY on Stage aims to break down stigma and fat-phobia in the arts. Our goal is to reduce the harm done by body dysmorphia and disordered eating on the long-term health of artists and to encourage the positive representation of all body-types on stage.

Through fundraising and arts grants we aim to provide a residency for plus-sized artists to create content highlighting their experiences and create original work that puts bigger bodies centre stage. We would like to produce fat stories by fat people without making our experience the punchline (as is often seen in the media that currently exists). We aim to elevate the voices of body positive writers, creatives and performers.