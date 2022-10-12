Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Vanessa Sears Performs 'Money, Money, Money' & 'AngelEyes' From UNCOVERED: THE MUSIC OF ABBA!

The 2022 edition of the concert runs November 8-10 at Toronto's prestigious Koerner Hall.

Toronto News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

As the dates of the 16th edition of The Musical Stage Company's unmissable signature UNCOVERED concert event come into view - UNCOVERED THE MUSIC OF ABBA - the company has released a first look video today of performer Vanessa Sears and Musical Director Reza Jacobs performing a medley of MONEY, MONEY, MONEY and ANGELEYES.

As previously announced, this edition will be beloved Music Director Jacobs' last. The annual sell-out series, a highly anticipated fixture of their annual programming, re-examines the songbooks of legendary singers/songwriters through a storytelling lens, developed and performed by Canada's most celebrated musical theatre artists.

The 2022 edition of the concert runs November 8-10 at Toronto's prestigious Koerner Hall, andaudiences will experience Reza Jacobs' wildly imaginative arrangements and orchestrations performed by a powerhouse lineup including Landon Doak, Hailey Gillis, Kelly Holiff, Gavin Hope, Vanessa Sears, Germaine Konji, and the 2021-2022 Syd & Shirley Banks Prize Winners Rosie Callaghan and Matthew Joseph. Sasha Boychouk, Jamie Drake, Justin Gray, Rachel Pomedli, and Reza Jacobs comprise the orchestra. This year, UNCOVERED spotlights hit songs from one of the best-selling and most iconic musical groups of all time - ABBA.

"We are unbelievably excited to dive into the infectious music of ABBA, especially as this year the band celebrates its 50th anniversary," comments Musical Stage Company Artistic Director Ray Hogg. "The band is among the most iconic and universally loved groups in the history of pop music - no matter what kind of music someone may like, I think a majority of people you might speak to have a favourite ABBA hit - the unabashed joyfulness of their music is absolutely unifying." Hogg adds, "Our excitement for this year's concerts is however bittersweet as Reza Jacobs takes his final turn helming this series which he helped create. Reza has been instrumental in the success of UNCOVERED and has laid a strong foundation for its continued growth and future."

"Every year, I look forward to UNCOVERED and the incredible opportunity it creates to collaborate with top Canadian talent to find new meaning within some of the best known and loved music in the world. This year is no different, though it is mixed with a tinge of sadness as I think about it being my last," says Reza Jacobs, UnCovered Musical Director. "Exploring the musical legacy of ABBA and the characters, narratives and melodies embedded in their songs is indeed a high note to go out on."

Formed in 1972, the Swedish Europop band's heartfelt lyrics and infectious anthems have inspired and united fans from across musical genres, generations, and the globe, for fifty years, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1983, and in 2021. Consisting of members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, the group's name is an acronym of the first letters of their first names arranged as a palindrome. In 1974, ABBA were Sweden's first winner of the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Waterloo", which in 2005 was chosen as the best song in the competition's history as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the contest. The band's music and story were turned into a hit musical, Mamma Mia!, in 1999, and it remains in the top ten longest running productions on Broadway (where it closed in 2015) and London's West End where it continues to run. The musical was then adapted into the 2008 hit film version which also produced a 2018 sequel. Prior to Mamma Mia!, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson collaborated with Tim Rice on the musical Chess in 1988.

Tickets for UNCOVERED: THE MUSIC OF ABBA live at Koerner Hall are on sale now, beginning at $35.00. For more information visit www.musicalstagecompany.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Contemporary Circus Show IN THE FIRE Debuts In WellandContemporary Circus Show IN THE FIRE Debuts In Welland
October 12, 2022

To honour the impact of a person while they are here to witness it can be a rare occurrence. Too often the empathetic storytelling, memory sharing, and sincere display of appreciation is left to a time when the person is no longer earthside to participate in the understanding of their life through the eyes of loved ones. For Holly Treddenick, Artistic Director of Femmes du Feu Creations, a not-for-profit arts organization, and co-owner of The Bank Art House in Welland, Ontario IN THE FIRE is the opportunity to capture stories from her Father's experience as a Firefighter, with his input.
HAMILTON to Return to Toronto in February 2023HAMILTON to Return to Toronto in February 2023
October 12, 2022

Hamilton will return to Toronto, playing February 22 through May 14, 2023 at The Princess of Wales Theatre. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday November 21, 2022.
Second Annual West End Micro Music Festival to Take Place in NovemberSecond Annual West End Micro Music Festival to Take Place in November
October 12, 2022

Toronto musicians and co-producers Brad Cherwin and Sebastian Ostertag have announced the second annual West End Micro Music Festival, following last year's sold-out, inaugural festival. WEMMF takes places at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Toronto's West End. Concert dates are November 18, November 25, and November 26 and December 2.
Pierre Bensusan France's Guitar Master Comes to OntarioPierre Bensusan France's Guitar Master Comes to Ontario
October 12, 2022

Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American concert tour that will bring him back to Ontario for three dates: Guelph, Midland  and Toronto where he'll also be teaching a workshop for intermediate to advanced guitarists.
Mirvish Theatres Will Dim the Marquee Lights to Honour the Life of Angela LansburyMirvish Theatres Will Dim the Marquee Lights to Honour the Life of Angela Lansbury
October 11, 2022

The marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra and the Princess of Wales theatres will be dimmed on Wednesday, October 12, at 8 pm, to honour the life of the legendary Angela Lansbury, who died on Tuesday October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles at the age of 96.