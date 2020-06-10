Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Warren Egypt Franklin Talks HAMILTON on CHECK IN FROM AWAY

Article Pixel Jun. 10, 2020  

Mirvish has released a new video, Episode 4 in its Check In From Away digital series, on YouTube.

This week Steffi and Lisa check in with Warren Egypt Franklin, who plays Lafayette and Jefferson in the Philip company of Hamilton. He lets them in on a few behind-the-scenes stories about the show, and talks about his love of Toronto, Instagram art, and gangsta rap.

Watch the episode below!

VIDEO: Warren Egypt Franklin Talks HAMILTON on CHECK IN FROM AWAY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell Sing for Hope with a HAIRSPRAY Anthem
  • VIDEO: Public Theater Artists Perform 'Ring of Keys' From FUN HOME
  • VIDEO: THRILLER LIVE! Cast Members Release 'I'll Be There' in Support of Black Lives Matter
  • VIDEO: Kerry Washington Shares Her Opinions on the Protests: 'Democracy Works if We All Show Up'
  • VIDEO: Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin Star in 10 Minute Play IN-ZOOM
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW