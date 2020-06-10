VIDEO: Warren Egypt Franklin Talks HAMILTON on CHECK IN FROM AWAY

Mirvish has released a new video, Episode 4 in its Check In From Away digital series, on YouTube.

This week Steffi and Lisa check in with Warren Egypt Franklin, who plays Lafayette and Jefferson in the Philip company of Hamilton. He lets them in on a few behind-the-scenes stories about the show, and talks about his love of Toronto, Instagram art, and gangsta rap.

Watch the episode below!

