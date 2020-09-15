VIDEO: The National Ballet of Canada Presents LULU

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lulu is Mr. Côté’s third collaboration with director Ben Shirinian.

Choreographic Associate Guillaume Côté created Lulu for his wife, Principal Dancer Heather Ogden, as part of Expansive Dances.

Set to the music of Max Richter's November, Lulu follows a woman coming to terms with saying goodbye and having the courage to move on and start over.

Lulu is Mr. Côté's third collaboration with director Ben Shirinian, with whom he created Lost in Motion and Lost in Motion II.

Watch below!

