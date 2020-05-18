Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Mirvish General Manager Ron Jacobson Explores 'COVID Dating' in New Song

Ron Jacobson is the general manager of all four Mirvish Theatres. This means he is responsible for everything that goes on in each building, from the front-of-house staff to the food and beverage operations to the maintenance. For instance, he was the man who oversaw the recent renovation of the Royal Alexandra. His job isn't easy, but Ron never lets anyone see his sweat. He is always even keeled and friendly even in the most stressful situations.

Ron is also a songwriter and composer with extensive professional experience. While he's been working from home for the last month he has found the time to write a new tune, 'Covid Dating'!

Watch the video below!

