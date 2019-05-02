VIDEO: Get A First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL in Toronto

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Musical Stage Company's and Mirvish's NEXT TO NORMAL. The first performance will take place on Tuesday April 30, 8 PM. The show will play until May 19, 2019.

The full cast will inlude Troy Adams as Dan Goodman, Brandon Antonio as Gabe Goodman, Nathan Carroll as Henry, Ma-Anne Dionisio as Diana Goodman, Louise Pitre as Doctor Madden, and Stephanie Sy as Natalie Goodman.

Winner of three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, NEXT TO NORMAL explores a suburban household affected by mental illness. With a gripping story and a surging contemporary rock score, NEXT TO NORMAL is a raw depiction of a family in crisis trying to overcome the past.

NEXT TO NORMAL features book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You