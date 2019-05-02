VIDEO: Get A First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL in Toronto

May. 2, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Musical Stage Company's and Mirvish's NEXT TO NORMAL. The first performance will take place on Tuesday April 30, 8 PM. The show will play until May 19, 2019.

The full cast will inlude Troy Adams as Dan Goodman, Brandon Antonio as Gabe Goodman, Nathan Carroll as Henry, Ma-Anne Dionisio as Diana Goodman, Louise Pitre as Doctor Madden, and Stephanie Sy as Natalie Goodman.

Winner of three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, NEXT TO NORMAL explores a suburban household affected by mental illness. With a gripping story and a surging contemporary rock score, NEXT TO NORMAL is a raw depiction of a family in crisis trying to overcome the past.

NEXT TO NORMAL features book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt.

