VIDEO: Director Robert Lepage Shares Thoughts on Stratford Festival's CORIOLANUS

Coriolanus is now streaming through May 21, as part of the Stratford Festival's online film festival.

Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino interviewed Robert Lepage about directing Shakespeare's Coriolanus.

Watch the video below!

Check out the Coriolanus stream here!

The play is based on the life of the legendary Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus. The tragedy is one of the last two tragedies written by Shakespeare, along with Antony and Cleopatra.

Coriolanus is the name given to a Roman general after his military success against various uprisings challenging the government of Rome. Following this success, Coriolanus becomes active in politics and seeks political leadership. His temperament is unsuited for popular leadership and he is quickly deposed, whereupon he aligns himself to set matters straight according to his own will. The alliances he forges along the way result in his ultimate downfall.





