BLACK DEER IN BLIZZARD to Be Presented at The Hamilton Fringe Festival This Summer

Fly the Nest Productions presents Black Deer in Blizzard, a new play by Steven Griffin. Streaming On-Demand July 15 - 25, 2021 as part of The 2021 Hamilton Fringe Festival's Digital Exclusives.

An ambitious reporter

A crumbling news station

A dream interview

A destructive secret that threatens it all!

In a small town's crumbling news station, a young Anderson Cooper wannabe is mere minutes away from giving the interview of a lifetime and getting her chance at the big leagues. Only one problem: she just discovered the "famous artist" she booked is a complete fraud.

Born from the realization that artists and journalists play similar roles - to investigate, expose, and interrogate the world - Black Deer In Blizzard brings to life the people behind the by-lines to investigate the less than noble agendas that warp our news in a world where the news cycle is never ending and ratings drive success.

Premiering at the Hamilton Fringe, Black Deer In Blizzard is the second play by Steven Griffin, who was hailed by NOW Magazine as "a talent to watch." Joined by a team of young theatre-makers who will become the next generation of talents to watch, this film/theatre hybrid promises a unique and intriguing at-home theatre experience that takes you behind the headlines and asks you to find your way back out again.

