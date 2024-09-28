Toronto Symphony Orchestra Receives $15 Million Gift From The Barrett Family Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has announced a landmark $15 million gift from the Barrett Family Foundation, marking the largest pledge in the orchestra's history and the most significant commitment ever made to support programming at a Canadian performing arts organization. This gift will support the TSO's community engagement and education programs, ensuring that the power of music continues to reach and inspire audiences of all ages across the city.

In recognition of the Foundation's extraordinary support, the TSO's artistic community leadership role is named the Barrett Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador. The position, held by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, is a testament to the Foundation's dedication to enriching the lives of young people through music

Through this historic pledge, the Foundation will significantly increase their support over the next 15 years, enabling the TSO to expand its reach and impact. This gift also represents the largest pledge to programming by a performing arts organization in Canada, setting a new benchmark for arts philanthropy in the country.

“We have always believed in the power of music to inspire, educate, and bring people together,” says the Foundation. “Our commitment to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra reflects our passion for ensuring that children and youth across Toronto have access to the enriching experience of live orchestral music. By supporting the TSO's community and education programs, we hope to create opportunities for young people to discover the joy and inspiration that music can bring into their lives.”

The Foundation has been a dedicated supporter of the TSO for decades. Their contributions have grown significantly over the years, reflecting the Foundation's deep commitment to fostering a love of music and making live orchestral music accessible to children and youth across Toronto.

The Barrett Family Foundation's philanthropy extends beyond the TSO, with a longstanding commitment to education and community engagement initiatives across Toronto and beyond. Their hallmark generosity is part of a broader vision of partnering with organizations that contribute to the cultural and social fabric of the community.

Mark Williams, Beck Family CEO of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, expressed his deep gratitude for the Foundation's ongoing support. “The Barrett Family Foundation's landmark generosity will leave an indelible mark on our orchestra and the broader community. Their steadfast commitment to education and community engagement has been nothing short of inspiring. We are deeply honoured to have their partnership as we kick off our season, knowing that their support will help us bring the joy of music to even more people throughout Toronto.”

The announcement coincided with the TSO's annual Open House and Free Community Concert—a beloved event that celebrates the diversity of Toronto and marks the beginning of the 2024/25 season, which will continue to emphasize artistic excellence, community outreach, and educational programming.

For more than a century, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has played a fundamental role in shaping and celebrating Canadian culture. The TSO's commitment to musical excellence and ability to spark connection remain as strong as ever. With a storied history of acclaimed concerts and recordings, Canadian and international tours, and impactful community partnerships, we are dedicated to engaging and enriching local and national communities through vibrant musical experiences. Music Director Gustavo Gimeno brings an expansive artistic vision, intellectual curiosity, and sense of adventure to programming the 93-musician orchestra that serves Toronto—one of the world's most diverse cities. As a group of artists, teachers, and advocates who share the belief that music has the power to heal, inspire, and connect people from all walks of life, we engage audiences young and old through an array of community-access, health-and-wellness, and education initiatives including the TSO-affiliated Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra—a tuition-free training program dedicated to cultivating the next generation of Canadian artists. Join us for a concert at Roy Thomson Hall, or experience the TSO in your neighbourhood. Visit TSO.CA or Newsroom.TSO.CA.

Comments