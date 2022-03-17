Toronto Symphony Orchestra 100th Anniversary Celebrations Begin in April 2022
Join the TSO as it launches its Centennial Celebrations on April 9 with a once-in-a-century, one-night-only concert!
Join the TSO as it launches its Centennial Celebrations on April 9 with a once-in-a-century, one-night-only concert!
April also offers the best of the classical repertoire played by old (and world famous) friends, conductor Sir Andrew Davis, violinist James Ehnes, and pianist Jan Lisiecki, and no less than four World Premières. If rocking out to totally 'rad' pop tunes is more your beat, join us for Totally 80s.
Don't miss the young musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra playing alongside the TSO, or the return of Young Peoples' Concerts perfect for the whole family and Relaxed Concerts designed for neurodiverse audiences!
All concerts are held in Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street.
Fri, April 1, 7:30pm
Sat, April 2, 8:00pm
Eun Sun Kim, conductor
Karen Gomyo, violin
Samy Moussa: Fanfare pour Aix
Mozart: Overture to The Marriage of Figaro
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3, K. 216
Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2
The always-impressive Karen Gomyo brings finesse to Mozart's sweet and singing Violin Concerto No. 3. And acclaimed conductor Eun Sun Kim makes her TSO début leading the Orchestra in Rachmaninoff's rapturous Symphony No. 2. A short chamber work by Spotlight Artist Samy Moussa and the overture to Mozart's comic opera The Marriage of Figaro open the program.
Tickets & Info:
Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
Wed, April 6, 8:00pm
Thu, April 7, 8:00pm
Sir Andrew Davis, conductor
James Ehnes, violin
Emilie LeBel: the sediments (World Première/TSO Commission)
R. Strauss: Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche (Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks)
Beethoven: Violin Concerto
The extraordinary James Ehnes-"a violinist in a class of his own" (The Times)-performs one of the supreme treasures of the repertoire, Beethoven's Violin Concerto. Conductor Laureate Sir Andrew Davis describes Emilie LeBel's work as "music that reflects her intelligence and audaciousness," and he leads the World Première of her composition. And, rendered with Strauss's trademark brilliance and flair, Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks provides a spectacular fun showpiece for the entire Orchestra.
Tickets & Info:
Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
PRE-PERFORMANCE CONCERT
Thursday, April 7, 6:45pm
James Ehnes, violin
Jonathan Crow, violin
Rémi Pelletier, viola
Theresa Rudolph, viola
Joseph Johnson, cello
BEETHOVEN : String Quintet in C Major, Op. 29, "Storm"
Tickets: Admission is included in the price of the TSO concert ticket for the scheduled performance. Seating is limited, and latecomers will not be admitted after the performance start time.
Centennial Celebration Concert
Sat, April 9, 7:30pm
Celebrate 100: Maestros' Special Homecoming
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Peter Oundjian, conductor
Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor
Günther Herbig, conductor
Sir Andrew Davis, conductor
Marion Newman, host
Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture
Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden
Wagner: Overture to Tannhäuser
Sibelius: "Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of the Island" from Lemminkäinen Suite
Alexina Louie: The Ringing Earth
Smetana: "Sárka" from Má vlast
Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole
Five esteemed conductors, one unforgettable night, a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Celebrate with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's former TSO music directors Sir Andrew Davis, Günther Herbig, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, and Peter Oundjian join current Music Director Gustavo Gimeno and host Marion Newman for this special Centennial Season event. Enjoy a colourful, internationally flavoured program of orchestral showpieces that highlight key moments in the TSO's history.
Tickets & Info:
Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
Pops Concert
Tue, April 12, 8:00pm
Wed, April 13, 2:00pm
Wed, April 13, 8:00pm
Stuart Chafetz, conductor
Aaron Finley, vocalist
Nicole Parker, vocalist
Prepare for orchestral awesomeness! Put on some neon, straighten your shoulder pads, and slip into those acid-wash jeans-because the TSO is totally rewinding to, like, the '80s. Stuart Chafetz leads the Orchestra and two gnarly vocalists in some of the MTV Generation's raddest hits, like "Wake Me up before You Go-Go", "Addicted to Love", and "The Final Countdown".
Tickets & Info:
Tickets start at $41, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
Young People's Concert
Sat, April 16, 2:00pm & 4:00pm
Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, conductor
Djennie Laguerre, host & narrator
Jonathan Crow, violin
Lincoln Haggart-Ives, violin (2021 Play Along Rising Star Winner)
Delight in a musical menagerie as the TSO and Barrett Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser bring two animal adventures vividly to life. Prokofiev's timeless symphonic fable, Peter and the Wolf, and Kiwis Can't Play the Violin-a World Première from TSO RBC Affiliate Composer Emilie LeBel, based on an original children's book about the wonders that encouragement can accomplish.
Tickets & Info:
Tickets start at $23, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
Fri, April 22, 7:30pm
Sat, April 23, 8:00pm
Sun, April 24, 3:00pm
Gimeno, Lisiecki & Tchaikovsky 5
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Jan Lisiecki, piano
Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra
Shostakovich: Overture on Russian and Kirghiz Folk Themes*
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2
Cris Derksen: Celebration Prelude (World Première/TSO Commission)
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 *Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra performs side by side with the TSO.
Gustavo Gimeno leads one of Tchaikovsky's best-loved works, the impassioned Fifth Symphony. Prokofiev's electrifying Second Piano Concerto is a virtuoso display in the hands of Canadian star Jan Lisiecki. Cris Derksen's music draws upon both her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry, and Derksen's Celebration Prelude-the first of five season-wide preludes composed in honour of the TSO's 100th anniversary. The blockbuster concert begins with the TSO and the young musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra side by side for colourful music of Shostakovich.
Tickets & Info:
Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375
Wed, April 27, 8:00pm
Thu, April 28, 8:00pm
Sat, April 30, 8:00pm
Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
Stefan Dohr, horn
Luis Ramirez: Celebration Prelude (World Première/TSO Commission)
Martinů: The Rock
Hans Abrahamsen: Horn Concerto (Canadian Première)
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 "From the New World"
A convergence of old and new worlds inspired something truly special in Dvořák's soul-stirring "New World" Symphony. You'll also hear Martinů's evocative The Rock, mid-20th century music similarly inspired by the opportunity of a "new world". A World Première from Toronto-based composer Luis Ramirez opens the concert, and Berlin Philharmonic Principal Horn Stefan Dohr gives the Canadian Première of Abrahamsen's Horn Concerto, which was written especially for him.