Toronto Symphony Orchestra 100th Anniversary Celebrations Begin in April 2022

Join the TSO as it launches its Centennial Celebrations on April 9 with a once-in-a-century, one-night-only concert!

April also offers the best of the classical repertoire played by old (and world famous) friends, conductor Sir Andrew Davis, violinist James Ehnes, and pianist Jan Lisiecki, and no less than four World Premières. If rocking out to totally 'rad' pop tunes is more your beat, join us for Totally 80s.

Don't miss the young musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra playing alongside the TSO, or the return of Young Peoples' Concerts perfect for the whole family and Relaxed Concerts designed for neurodiverse audiences!

All concerts are held in Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street.

Fri, April 1, 7:30pm

Sat, April 2, 8:00pm

Rachmaninoff's Second

Eun Sun Kim, conductor

Karen Gomyo, violin

Samy Moussa: Fanfare pour Aix

Mozart: Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3, K. 216

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

The always-impressive Karen Gomyo brings finesse to Mozart's sweet and singing Violin Concerto No. 3. And acclaimed conductor Eun Sun Kim makes her TSO début leading the Orchestra in Rachmaninoff's rapturous Symphony No. 2. A short chamber work by Spotlight Artist Samy Moussa and the overture to Mozart's comic opera The Marriage of Figaro open the program.

Tickets & Info:

Tickets start at $29, and are available through TSO.CA, or by contacting TSO Patron Services at 416.598.3375

Wed, April 6, 8:00pm

Thu, April 7, 8:00pm

Ehnes Plays Beethoven

Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

Emilie LeBel: the sediments (World Première/TSO Commission)

R. Strauss: Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche (Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks)

Beethoven: Violin Concerto

The extraordinary James Ehnes-"a violinist in a class of his own" (The Times)-performs one of the supreme treasures of the repertoire, Beethoven's Violin Concerto. Conductor Laureate Sir Andrew Davis describes Emilie LeBel's work as "music that reflects her intelligence and audaciousness," and he leads the World Première of her composition. And, rendered with Strauss's trademark brilliance and flair, Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks provides a spectacular fun showpiece for the entire Orchestra.

PRE-PERFORMANCE CONCERT

Thursday, April 7, 6:45pm

The TSO Chamber Soloists

James Ehnes, violin

Jonathan Crow, violin

Rémi Pelletier, viola

Theresa Rudolph, viola

Joseph Johnson, cello

BEETHOVEN : String Quintet in C Major, Op. 29, "Storm"

Tickets: Admission is included in the price of the TSO concert ticket for the scheduled performance. Seating is limited, and latecomers will not be admitted after the performance start time.

Centennial Celebration Concert

Sat, April 9, 7:30pm

Celebrate 100: Maestros' Special Homecoming

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor

Günther Herbig, conductor

Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

Marion Newman, host

Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture

Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden

Wagner: Overture to Tannhäuser

Sibelius: "Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of the Island" from Lemminkäinen Suite

Alexina Louie: The Ringing Earth

Smetana: "Sárka" from Má vlast

Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Five esteemed conductors, one unforgettable night, a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Celebrate with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's former TSO music directors Sir Andrew Davis, Günther Herbig, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, and Peter Oundjian join current Music Director Gustavo Gimeno and host Marion Newman for this special Centennial Season event. Enjoy a colourful, internationally flavoured program of orchestral showpieces that highlight key moments in the TSO's history.

Pops Concert

Tue, April 12, 8:00pm

Wed, April 13, 2:00pm

Wed, April 13, 8:00pm

Totally '80s

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Aaron Finley, vocalist

Nicole Parker, vocalist

Prepare for orchestral awesomeness! Put on some neon, straighten your shoulder pads, and slip into those acid-wash jeans-because the TSO is totally rewinding to, like, the '80s. Stuart Chafetz leads the Orchestra and two gnarly vocalists in some of the MTV Generation's raddest hits, like "Wake Me up before You Go-Go", "Addicted to Love", and "The Final Countdown".

Young People's Concert

Sat, April 16, 2:00pm & 4:00pm

Peter, the Wolf & the Kiwi

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, conductor

Djennie Laguerre, host & narrator

Jonathan Crow, violin

Lincoln Haggart-Ives, violin (2021 Play Along Rising Star Winner)

Delight in a musical menagerie as the TSO and Barrett Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser bring two animal adventures vividly to life. Prokofiev's timeless symphonic fable, Peter and the Wolf, and Kiwis Can't Play the Violin-a World Première from TSO RBC Affiliate Composer Emilie LeBel, based on an original children's book about the wonders that encouragement can accomplish.

Fri, April 22, 7:30pm

Sat, April 23, 8:00pm

Sun, April 24, 3:00pm

Gimeno, Lisiecki & Tchaikovsky 5

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Jan Lisiecki, piano

Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra

Shostakovich: Overture on Russian and Kirghiz Folk Themes*

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2

Cris Derksen: Celebration Prelude (World Première/TSO Commission)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 *Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra performs side by side with the TSO.

Gustavo Gimeno leads one of Tchaikovsky's best-loved works, the impassioned Fifth Symphony. Prokofiev's electrifying Second Piano Concerto is a virtuoso display in the hands of Canadian star Jan Lisiecki. Cris Derksen's music draws upon both her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry, and Derksen's Celebration Prelude-the first of five season-wide preludes composed in honour of the TSO's 100th anniversary. The blockbuster concert begins with the TSO and the young musicians of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra side by side for colourful music of Shostakovich.

Wed, April 27, 8:00pm

Thu, April 28, 8:00pm

Sat, April 30, 8:00pm

Gimeno + Dvořák's "New World"

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Stefan Dohr, horn

Luis Ramirez: Celebration Prelude (World Première/TSO Commission)

Martinů: The Rock

Hans Abrahamsen: Horn Concerto (Canadian Première)

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 "From the New World"

A convergence of old and new worlds inspired something truly special in Dvořák's soul-stirring "New World" Symphony. You'll also hear Martinů's evocative The Rock, mid-20th century music similarly inspired by the opportunity of a "new world". A World Première from Toronto-based composer Luis Ramirez opens the concert, and Berlin Philharmonic Principal Horn Stefan Dohr gives the Canadian Première of Abrahamsen's Horn Concerto, which was written especially for him.