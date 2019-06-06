Toronto Fringe Festival Presents MONICA VS. THE INTERNET

From award winning storyteller and accidental comedian Monica Ogden comes a show that sheds light on activism in the age of the internet, mixed-race identity, and why white feminism is like Lays chips.

An all new version of the sellout show 'Monica vs. The Internet: Tales of a Social Justice Warrior' from KP Thomas ('2016 Youth Poet Laureate of Victoria, 2015 Youth Slam Champion, 'Victoria African & Caribbean Cultural Society' Recognition Award Recipient') and Monica Ogden (Guest Panelist at 'Emerald City Comic Con,' 'Geek Girl Con', Outstanding Ensemble 'Pick of the Fringe WINNER' - Victoria Fringe Festival 2016).

From Lilang's immigration (Grandma in Illocano), her mother's rise to stardom as Miss Kapuskasing, to navigating racist internet comments as a feminist YouTuber, Monica finds herself in the reality of intergenerational trauma, and coming to terms with how it affects the lives of the Filipina women who raised her. 'Monica vs. The Internet' is a multi-media storytelling/stand-up show that will leave you in tears, both the laughy kind and the heart ones.

After winning the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals lottery, Rage Sweater Theatre Productions, a company of artists who belong to queer, Black, Filipinx, non-binary, disabled, communities of colour, are embarking on a six city tour to share and lift up underrepresented voices. #FringeofColour #FilipinxFringe

Purchase tickets online: fringetoronto.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You