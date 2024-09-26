Tickets to go on Sale for JUST FOR ONE DAY The Live Aid Musical in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American premiere of Just For One Day, a new musical about the making of the monumental Live Aid concert in 1985, will play a limited run January 26 to March 16, 2025, at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre – in Live Aid's 40th anniversary year.

Tickets to the Toronto engagement will go on public sale on Monday, October 7, 2024, on mirvish.com and 1-800-461-3333.

The production will then travel back to London and will have its West End debut at the Shaftesbury Theatre from May 15, 2025.

"We've been following the development of Just For One Day from its early workshops,” said David Mirvish. “Live Aid was a monumental event and movement that harnessed the power of popular music and brought more than a billion people together in aid of famine relief. How Live Aid came to be, the passion of the many people involved, the challenges faced and the ultimate triumph -- this is the stuff of great storytelling and what would make a great musical. At the musical's world premiere opening at The Old Vic in February, I was delighted to experience the final product of all those years of development. It is a magnificent achievement, and now it is time for Just For One Day to be seen far and wide.

“We are delighted that Toronto has been chosen as the next stage in Just For One Day's journey. Lead producer Jamie Wilson, who has been shepherding this project from the very beginning, will reassemble the original creative team for the run at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

“I'm also pleased that 10% of all ticket sales from the show's Toronto engagement will be donated to the Band Aid Charitable Trust, which was founded in 1984 and has raised over £140 million ($265 million CAD) to support organisations dedicated to the prevention or relief of poverty and famine through charitable grants.”

About Just For One Day

“We can be heroes, just for one day…” - David Bowie, “Heroes”

On July 13, 1985, music united the world. Forty years on, discover the story of Live Aid in a whole new way — at Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical.

This exhilarating night out “rocks in all the right ways” (WhatsOnStage), with hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney

