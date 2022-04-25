Tickets on Sale Now for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN North American Premiere at The Princess of Wales Theatre

The 1952 film Singin' in the Rain is considered one of the pinnacles of the musical genre in film history - and a standard against which musicals, both on film and on stage, have been judged ever since. However, it took more than 30 years for the movie to be adapted into a stage production. But since its world premiere at the London Palladium in 1983, there hasn't been a time when the stage musical hasn't been performed somewhere in the world, becoming as iconic on stage as it is in film.

In 2012, the British director Jonathan Church , then the Artistic Director of the Chichester Festival, premiered a new production of this classic that opened to rapturous reviews and transferred from Chichester to London's Palace Theatre. The production was so popular it was revived in 2021 at the famed Sadler's Wells in London, where it was once again a critical success and a box office smash. After a tour of Japan and another of the UK and Ireland, Church's production of Singin' in the Rain is finally making its North American premiere at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre from September 23 to October 23, 2022.

Tickets to Singin' in the Rain will go on sale Friday, April 29 through mirvish.com, by phone at 1-800-461-3333 and in-person at the theatre box office.

Fun Fact

This production is famous for its use of on-stage rain. Over 14,000 litres of water, the equivalent of 5 tonnes, are used at every performance (Here's a list of things which also weigh 5 tonnes: 2 Rhinos, 11 Grand Pianos and 30 Panda Bears.) Before you accuse the show of being environmentally irresponsible, you should know that all the water used is recovered, cleaned and used again. The water is heated to 37 degrees (for performer comfort - there's nothing quite as effective at ruining the mood than freezing cold showers), and it takes 15 minutes to drain all the water after each performance. This ingeniously designed effect also uses 100 metres of heavy duty rubber hose. Be aware that audience members seated in the very front row may feel a few drops of water. There is no extra charge for this "immersive" experience.

