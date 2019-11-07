There's No Place Like Home Will Open December 10th at the Staircase

What makes a place home? An all-new cabaret by Vicktoria Adam, There's No Place Like Home, will attempt to answer this question this December at the Staircase.

"I created this show to explore what "home" is. I've moved so much in my life, and the concept of home has shifted and changed as I grew up. Using song and story, I'm going to attempt to figure out why." says Vicktoria.

There's No Place Like Home will run December 10th and 17th in the Brightroom at the Staircase Café and Theatre. The production is directed by Luke Brown and produced by Flat Earth Global (Strange & Unusual, Princess Penelope, Séance, Mary's Wedding, Kafir).

Vicktoria Adam has theatrical training from the University of Alberta and Randolph College for the Performing Arts. She is a co-founder of the Actor's Forge, a professional training group located in Hamilton. She is an actor and playwright, having written several plays for high school groups, as well as a number of short plays and radio plays. Twice she performed her own work, Midnight Circle and Princess Penelope's End of the World Magical Musical Super Happy Fun Time Show both at the Hamilton Fringe. Other acting credits include Zombie Slave (Strange & Unusual/Next Stage Festival), Elizabeth (Richard III/Make.Art.Theatre), Kay Riley (Heart of Steel/Next Stage Festival), Olive Ostrovsky (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee/No Strings Theatre) and Crissy (Hair/Edmonton Fringe). Upcoming she will appear in Ordinary Days with the Hamilton Theatre Project.

December 10 & 17, 8:00 PM

Staircase Café & Theatre

27 Dundurn St. N

Tickets $20

December 10th - https://www.bruha.com/event/5062

December 17th - https://www.bruha.com/event/5063





