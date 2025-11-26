Theatre Passe Muraille to Present Fourth Edition of #BeyondTO

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Passe Muraille will present the fourth edition of the #BeyondTO Series, connecting Toronto with critically acclaimed International works, returning in 2026 with two works that push the boundaries of live performance and cultural storytelling.

This year's program features BeyondTO returning artists, Wayqeycuna by Tiziano Cruz (Argentina) and Mark of a Woman by Chisato Minamimura (United Kingdom) — two visionary artists whose work explores the intersections of identity, heritage, memory, and the human body. Together, these performances invite audiences to experience the world through radically different perspectives — each one redefining how we connect across cultures, languages, and lived experience.



WAYQEYCUNA by TIZIANO CRUZ

January 24 & 25, 2026 — Two Performances



A Theatre Passe Muraille production of a ULMUS & ROSA Studio Production

In Spanish with English surtitles

Just as Andean women weave their quipus — textile artifacts of ropes and knots — as living memorials, Argentine artist Tiziano Cruz weaves his own memories to reconnect with his community and ancestry. Drawing from archival research and personal history, Wayqeycuna reflects on how racial hierarchies and systems of domination persist in a world reshaped by neoliberalism's erasure of cultural and collective identities.

Premiering at the prestigious Avignon Festival, one of the world's most important contemporary performing arts events. Wayqeycuna concludes Cruz's acclaimed trilogy Tres Maneras de Cantarle a una Montaña (Three Ways to Sing to a Mountain) — a poetic and political exploration of memory, class, and the global art market. Toronto audiences are familiar with Cruz's trilogy's powerful first entry, Soliloquio, which recently appeared at #BeyondTO 2024.

As part of this artistic work, Tiziano will also be facilitating a free community workshop, ¨Bread for the World,¨ on Thursday, January 22. This bread-making workshop seeks to intertwine art, territory, and loaves of bread to present and celebrate our dead that now inhabit the ancestral plane.



About the Artist

Tiziano Cruz is an interdisciplinary Argentine artist working across visual art, theatre, and performance. His work bridges the personal and the political through public interventions and multimedia storytelling. He is the founder of Ulmus, a cultural management platform connecting organizations across Latin America. Cruz's work has toured through South America, Europe, and North America, earning numerous awards including the Bienal de Arte Joven (2019) and the ANTI Festival International Prize for Live Art (2023).



MARK OF A WOMAN by CHISATO MINAMIMURA

May 22 & 23, 2026 — Three Performances



A Theatre Passe Muraille presentation of a Chisato Minamimura Production



In Mark of a Woman, Deaf performance artist Chisato Minamimura celebrates and reimagines the hidden histories of women and tattooing cultures. Using Visual Vernacular, digital animation, kinetic projection, and Woojer technology, Minamimura creates a visually dynamic and inclusive performance exploring how women's bodies become sites of art, identity, and resistance.

Praised by British Theatre Guide as “a lasting impression” and “an exploration of cultural significance and positive body image,” Mark of a Woman invites audiences to re-examine tattooing as both a deeply personal and profoundly political act. TPM's #BeyondTO Series previously presented Minamimura's award winning work Scored in Silence at their inaugural 2022 series.



About the Artist

Chisato Minamimura is a Deaf performance artist, choreographer and BSL art guide. Born in Japan and based in London, she has created, performed and taught internationally and is currently a Work Place Artist at The Place. Her credits include aerial performances with Graeae Theatre Company, London's 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony, and Rio's 2016 Paralympic Cultural Olympiad.

Minamimura approaches choreography and performance from her unique perspective as a Deaf artist, experimenting with the visualisation of sound and music. Her work has received support from Arts Council England, British Council, Unlimited, Wellcome Trust, and Disability Arts Online, and has been featured in major international media.

Learn more at chisatominamimura.com/projects-2/mark-of-a-woman