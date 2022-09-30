Theatre Passe Muraille Introduces Michelle Knight As The New Managing Director, Revenue and Strategy

With the start of their 22.23 season around the corner, Theatre Passe Muraille welcomes Michelle Knight as the incoming Managing Director, Revenue & Strategy and to announce a new collaborative tri-leadership structure. This new structure will also see current Interim Managing Director and former Associate Artistic Director, Indrit Kasapi, step into the new role of Artistic Producer. Together with Marjorie Chan, Artistic Director, Knight and Kasapi will lead the company towards its 55th year of operations and beyond. Previously the Managing Director of the Toronto Consort, Knight, will join Theatre Passe Muraille beginning October 3rd.



The executive restructuring comes following a period of review which included participation in a Metcalf Foundation program designed to empower and build organizational capacity for adaptive change. This program highlighted a priority challenge to balance providing artists full and adaptable support while avoiding overtaxing available resources and staff. To address this challenge, the company created two new positions with an Artistic Producer and a Managing Director, Revenue & Strategy.



"Over the last year, the board and the leadership of Theatre Passe Muraille have been able to review how we can better support our staff, artists, community members, and stakeholders. This new leadership structure was created to strengthen the leadership team and to increase their capacity so that TPM can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever," says Susan Moellers, Board Chair of Theatre Passe Muraille. "We have confidence in Michelle's broad and varied experience in the industry, most recently, with the Toronto Consort. Her unique approach to building a community of supporters will provide this team with an increased capacity and capability to support, develop, and celebrate our artists."



"With years of experience in artist production, and as theatre artist himself, Indrit will be able to focus on artist relations, so that TPM can be more nimble and responsive to the many artists who engage with our various programs." Adds Moellers.



"I'm so thrilled to welcome Michelle to the organization, and continue working alongside Indrit. It is exciting to be on a journey of exploring a more sustainable model of leadership which will ultimately benefit audiences and artists alike." Says Marjorie Chan, Artistic Director of Theatre Passe Muraille.



Responsible for TPM's long-term growth, the Managing Director, Revenue & Strategy will build trust-based, longer-term relationships and increase the company's flexibility and capacity to channel more resources to research and innovation while supporting the art and artists Theatre Passe Muraille currently has an annual operating budget of $1.2 million, a full-time staff of 12, and a board of directors of 11.



"I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented and dedicated team at Theatre Passe Muraille!" Says Michelle Knight, "I am inspired by the passion, drive, and commitment of TPM's staff and board to innovate and collaborate as industry leaders in equity and inclusion. I am excited to join Marjorie and Indrit in this new leadership model as we find new strategies to develop additional revenue sources and create new fiscal strategies. More resources means increased opportunities to connect with artists and the community; to push more boundaries; to create more meaningful conversations and spaces for our eclectic artistic community."



Indrit Kasapi, who led TPM as Interim Managing Director this past year, steps into the newly created role of Artistic Producer, with the added capability to be more responsive to artists' needs for productions, development, and touring. This includes 8 programs (including 5 world premieres) in this current 22.23 season, and 10 artist/collectives developing their work through TPM Buzz.



"It's really exciting to be continuing my work at TPM in this new capacity and as part of a strong collaborative leadership team. I'm particularly excited to focus on the operations of the organization with the goal that TPM strengthen its ability to develop, produce and tour alternative artistic voices that embrace collaborative and inclusive theatre practices. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of this re-envisioning of leadership and am looking forward to the work ahead with Marjorie and Michelle and the entire TPM staff, artists and audiences." Says Indrit Kasapi, Artistic Producer.