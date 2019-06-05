The Royal Conservatory Of Music Announces 2019-20 Concert Season

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, and James Anagnoson, Dean of The Glenn Gould School, today revealed details of the diverse concerts that will make up the 11th concert season, during which Koerner Hall turns 10 years old.

Over the last 10 years, it has been incredibly gratifying to see Koerner Hall emerge as a beloved destination for Toronto music lovers as well as one of the world's greatest concert halls. Our 2019-20 season continues our tradition of programming the world's leading performing artists from across a wide range of musical genres. On behalf of everyone at The Royal Conservatory, I thank Season Sponsors BMO Financial Group and Toronto Star, as well as our many supporters, for their generous contributions, says Dr. Peter Simon.

Mervon Mehta said: We are thrilled to announce our 11th season in Koerner Hall and our other venues at The Royal Conservatory. This year we will present 97 concerts and events, including 23 featuring Canadian artists. 37 artists will make their Koerner Hall debuts, including groundbreaking artists Susan Aglukark and Laurie Anderson; Peter Sellars's brilliant staging of Lagrime di San Pietro; and we will present world premieres by Oscar Peterson, Danilo P rez, and Allison Au. In 2019-20, we embark on a two-season exploration of Ludwig van Beethoven on the occasion of his 250th birthday. Of course, we will also welcome back some of our best friends, including Daniil Trifonov, Mavis Staples, Lisa Fischer, and Sir Andr s Schiff. Toronto audiences are among the most adventurous music consumers on the planet, which allows us to present artists from 40 countries who bring their worlds to us.

Season Gala with Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

All-Ludwig van Beethoven programs by Yefim Bronfman, Louis Lortie, John O'Conor, and Matthias Goerne with Jan Lisiecki

Bruce Cockburn in a rare solo performance

TD Jazz Concerts by legends Chick Corea, Christian McBride, Brian Blade, Chucho Vald s, Branford Marsalis, Benny Green, and Orbert Davis

All-Johann Sebastian Bach programs by Akademie f r Alte Musik Berlin and Angela Hewitt

World and Canadian premieres by Oscar Peterson, Laurie Anderson, John Patitucci, Barbara Croall, Danilo P rez, and Allison Au

Acclaimed director Peter Sellars stages Lagrime di San Pietro with Los Angeles Master Chorale, Against the Grain Theatre presents Ayre and other works by Osvaldo Golijov and Philippe Sly & Le Chimera Project offer their staged version of Schubert's Winterreise

21C Music Festival returns in January 2020 with appearances by Laurie Anderson, Zakir Hussain, Danilo P rez, and Against the Grain Theatre

Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage with Lizz Wright, Holly Cole, Lisa Fischer, Meow Meow, Catherine Russell, and Dee Dee Bridgewater

Performances by Mary Chapin Carpenter with Shawn Colvin, Lisa Fischer, Los Lobos, Mavis Staples, Blind Boys of Alabama, and a tribute to Charles Aznavour

Toronto Sings the Breithaupt Brothers' Songbook with Jackie Richardson, Kellylee Evans, Denzal Sinclaire, Heather Bambrick, Patricia O'Callaghan, and Shelley McPherson

String recitals by powerful duos Pamela Frank with Emanuel Ax, Ray Chen with Julio Elizalde, Kyung Wha Chung with Kevin Kenner, and Bomsori Kim with Rafa Blechacz

World music superstars Mariza, Carminho, Pilar, Lionel Loueke, Raul Mid n, Mokoomba, Wesli, Moskitto Bar, and KUNE Canada's Global Orchestra

Chamber music concerts by Daniel Hope with the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, Tak cs Quartet, and Amici Chamber Ensemble with their Canadian tribute to Komitas

Power Corporation Vocal Concerts include Karina Gauvin with the Pacific Baroque Orchestra, The Tallis Scholars, Los Angeles Master Choral, and Matthias Goerne with Jan Lisiecki

Invesco Piano Concerts welcomes Koerner Hall favourites Sir Andr s Schiff, Louis Lortie, Daniil Trifonov, Angela Hewitt, H l ne Grimaud, and Yefim Bronfman

The Royal Conservatory Orchestra conducted by Tania Miller, Andrei Feher, Johannes Debus, and G bor Tak cs-Nagy

Free Sunday Interlude Series featuring Royal Academy of Music, Jinjoo Cho, Alison Young, and Ladom Ensemble

Music on Film returns for the 7th consecutive year





