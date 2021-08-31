The Royal Conservatory Announces 2021/22 Concert Season

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, and James Anagnoson, Dean of The Glenn Gould School, today revealed details of the diverse concerts that will make up the 13th concert season at The Royal Conservatory of Music.

"As a community, we have managed to navigate through some extraordinary times, but I am proud to say that our beautiful Conservatory will be, once again, a hive of artistic activity. Music is such an essential and intrinsic part of the human experience, and we are thrilled to be able to open our doors in order to welcome back our guests and patrons, as well as a host of extraordinary musicians and artists, to Koerner Hall for the 2021-22 season. And as you might expect, Mervon Mehta and James Anagnoson have curated an exquisite line-up of talent that will, no doubt, be an inspiration to all," says Dr. Peter Simon.

"As always, but especially now during these unprecedented times, we are enormously grateful to our series and individual concerts sponsors and donors for the 2021-22 season, including our benefactors Michael and Sonja Koerner. We also send out heartfelt thanks to our government funders: The Department of Canadian Heritage, the Ontario Arts Council, the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, and the Toronto Arts Council," added Mehta.

For the continued safety of patrons, there are several COVID-19 ticketing protocols listed on page 30. Most importantly, effective September 13, 2021, in order to enter the RCM premises all persons (including but not limited to staff, teaching faculty, students born before 2010, visitors, audience members, and contractors) must provide proof of full vaccination (defined below) by approved COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals with medical or other Human Right Code exemptions from vaccination may instead provide proof of a negative test result for COVID-19 administered within 48 hours of the time that access to the premises is being sought. As defined by Toronto Public Health, currently individuals are considered fully vaccinated once they have received the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series (e.g., Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) and where 14 days have passed since their final dose.

NEWLY ADDED CONCERTS FOR A NEW SEASON

While many concerts in the 2021-22 concert season had to be re-scheduled due to various Ontario provincial restrictions through the past year and half, Mervon Mehta has managed to also bring a number of new concerts to keep things fresh and exciting. All newly added concerts are marked with * throughout.

Celebrated tenor saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman's* 1994 album, MoodSwing, introduced his first permanent band, an astonishing collection by four precociously talented musicians who rapidly established themselves as creative beacons. After years of individual triumphs, Redman reunites the original group (all Koerner Hall regulars) - pianist Brad Mehldau*, who won the 2020 Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, bassist Christian McBride*, and drummer Brian Blade* - for an unforgettable performance of brand new material alongside signature work that showcases Redman's "musical breadth, emotional depth and intellectual savvy." (Chicago Tribune)a??

After a stunning solo performance in Koerner Hall, Chris Thile* returns with the Punch Brothers*, featuring guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Gabe Witcher. Says the Washington Post, "With enthusiasm and experimentation, Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart." Their recent album, All Ashore, was released in July on Nonesuch Records.

The Oscar Peterson International Jazz Festival* takes place over three concerts and includes the Canadian Jazz Master Awards, lifetime achievement accolades given to two prominent Canadian jazz musicians, one living and one posthumously. Two of the concerts take place in Koerner Hall with some artists dear to Oscar, such as Makoto Ozone, Ulf Wakenius, and Christian McBride.

A Grammy, Classical Brit, and Gramophone Award winner, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel* has established an extraordinary career, having performed regularly on prestigious concert stages and opera houses of the world. He returns to Koerner Hall after his 2016 sold out recital with accompanist Natalia Katyukova*.

Following her ground-breaking and award-winning global project, In War & Peace: Harmony Through Music, which reached over three million viewers worldwide, American mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato* now presents her next great passion. Eden* explores the majesty, might, and mystery of nature through both arresting and evocative music and theatrical effects. DiDonato aims to double the global viewership through worldwide touring and streaming, as well as build on the interactive element of the public and presenting organization's direct participation.

With a celebrated career encompassing five decades, Pinchas Zukerman* is one of today's most sought after and versatile musicians - violin and viola soloist, conductor, and chamber musician. For his Koerner Hall return, he brings Canadian cellist Amanda Forsyth* as well as the Jerusalem String Quartet* in a program of late Romantic works that includes Bruckner's Adagio from String Quintet in F Major; Dvořák's String Sextet in A Major, and Brahms's String Sextet No. 1.

Another violinist, the American multi award-winning Joshua Bell* also makes a return to Koerner Hall after his sold-out 2017 recital, while French cellist Gautier Capuçon* returns after his two previous sold-out concerts with Yuja Wang and Jérôme Ducros; Capuçon and Wang's performance was also recorded in Koerner Hall and is available on the Warner (Erato) label. This time accompanied by French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet*, the program includes Schumann, Brahms, Debussy, and Shostakovich.

Croatian pianist Ivo Pogorelić*, one of the most original music minds of today with 40+ years on the concert stages, makes his Koerner Hall debut in the spring, and brother-sister duo of Sheku Kanneh-Mason with Isata Kanneh-Mason* make their Toronto debuts. Sheku is a British cellist who won the 2016 BBC Young Musician award, the first Black musician to win the competition since its launch in 1978 and shot to international fame when he played at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while pianist Isata is the recipient of the 2021 Leonard Bernstein Award and a 2020 Opus Klassik award for best young artist.

These events are being added to the 21C Music Festival: the world premiere of Gould's Wall*, co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Maniac Star, will be performed on the wall of Ihnatowycz Hall in the Atrium of The Royal Conservatory with audiences seated in the café; Canadian baritone Gerald Finley*, accompanied by Julius Drake*, presents the world premiere of a song cycle by acclaimed British composer Mark Anthony Turnage titled Without Ceremony, co-commissioned by The Royal Conservatory, the Wigmore Hall, the Vienna Konzerthaus, Vancouver Recital Society, and Stanford University; and the Danish String Quartet* returns to Koerner Hall playing Schubert's String Quartet No. 15, a new composition by Bent Sørensen inspired by the Schubert Quartet, a curated suite of dances by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, John Adams, Felix Blumenfeld, and a new composition written by the Danish String Quartet members.

In addition, there are a number of concerts by the Royal Conservatory Orchestra*, Glenn Gould School operas*, four concerts as part of Mazzoleni Masters* series, Discovery Series*, Academy Chamber Orchestra* concerts, Taylor Academy Showcase Concerts*, Rebanks Family Fellowship Concerts*, a new season of SongBird North* series, and finally two competitions: The Glenn Gould School Concerto Competition Finals* and The Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals*.

New this year, Canada On Stage - a web series supported by the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Culture Industries (MHSTCI), and showcasing over 178 Canadian musicians on Koerner Hall's stage, is held between April 2021 and March 2022. In addition to access to single a livestream, tickets include a pre- or post-performance artist Q&A moderated by Mervon Mehta. To further enhance the online experience and help local businesses, "Ticket+" (tickets with extra value added) are offered, allowing viewers to customize the concert experience by choosing from a range of food and beverage 'extras' provided by partner restaurants/catering and businesses/brewery/winery products and services. Upcoming concerts available for this offer include Andrei Feher conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra*, Nella and Daymé Arocena, Artemis, Skratch Bastid with special guests Andrew Forde & re.verse, Royal Conservatory Orchestra*,

Stewart Goodyear with the Penderecki String Quartet and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, Wesli and Kobo Town, Ashley MacIsaac with special guest Jully Black, Jan Lisiecki*, and Daniel Lanois and Heavy Sun.

40 concerts from their 2020-21 season have been rebooked for the upcoming season. Details for all of the season's concerts are available on their website at www.rcmusic.com/performance.

SEASON GALA

The Royal Conservatory presents Follies in concert on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 8pm and Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3pm

Starringa??Cynthia Dale, Ma-Anne Dionisio, Eric McCormack, and Marcus Nance

witha??Jenni Burke, Mary Lou Fallis, Denise Fergusson, Lorraine Foreman, Ben Heppner, Richard Margison, Charlotte Moore, Jackie Richardson, and Avery Saltzman

and featuring Gabriel Antonacci, Tess Benger, Katelyn Bird, and Kimberely-Ann Truong

Book by James Goldman

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Richard Ouzounian / Music Director Paul Sportelli

Designer Nick Blais / Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Produced originally on Broadway by Harold Prince

By special arrangements with Cameron Mackintosh and Music Theatre International

An all-star cast of Canadian theatre, opera, and television icons and orchestra perform the legendary masterpiece considered by many to be the greatest musical ever created. Surreal, sophisticated, compelling, heart wrenching, and epic in scope, including hit songs "Losing My Mind," "I'm Still Here," and "Broadway Baby." This star-studded event in support of The Fund for Koerner Hall celebrates Sondheim's 90th birthday. Director Richard Ouzounian remarked: "I can think of no better way to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday than with this all-star concert presentation of his landmark musical, Follies. Koerner Hall will resound with Paul Sportelli conducting a 24-piece orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick's glorious original orchestrations, while a cast featuring a galaxy of Canadian stars brings all the hilarity and heartbreak of this brilliant work to life."

Only at Koerner Hall! A star-studded spectacular event in support of The Fund for Koerner Hall.

For gala dinner tickets please call 416.408.2824 x447.

Dinner Sponsor: CIBC

Dessert Reception Sponsor: TELUS

MUSIC MIX

The series begins with world-renowned DJ, producer, and three-time winner of the coveted Scribble Jam DJ Battle, Skratch Bastid, accompanied by special guests Andrew Forde and re.verse. Montreal-based Haitian musician Wesli, who won the 2019 Juno Award for Best World Music Album, shares an evening with émigré Trinidadian songwriter Drew Gonsalves, who foundeda??Kobo Town. The band'sa??music has been variously described as "an intoxicating blend of lilting calypsonian wit, dancehall reggae and trombone-heavy brass" (Guardian). Drawing on all genres, and demonstrating matchless improvisational skills and an ability to create new vocabularies on the fly, American jazz vocalist Bobby McFerrin makes his Koerner Hall debut. Musician and storyteller Ashley MacIsaac joins Canada's queen of R&B soul, Jully Black, for a powerful evening of Canadian roots music. Mandolin virtuoso, composer, and vocalist Chris Thile*, who made his Koerner Hall debut in 2013, returns this time with his band, the Punch Brothers*. Maple Blues Awards* with host Angelique Francis return to Koerner Hall after doing the awards virtually last season. The series continues with multiple Grammy Award-winning musician, renowned producer, and ambient pioneer Daniel Lanois and Heavy Sun. Lanois is a gifted musician, renowned producer, and ambient pioneer. From electro dynamics to soul singing, his new entourage continues to troubadour its way to the stage with harmony singing that has a special capacity to raise the spirit. A special concert in collaboration with The Oscar Peterson International Jazz Festival* will take place in the intimate Temerty Theatre and will feature musicians dear to Oscar, including Makoto Ozone and Ulf Wakenius. The spectacular crowd-surfing tragicomedienne, Meow Meow, will once again make the Koerner Hall audience laugh one moment and bring it to tears in the next. Music Mix series also includes three additional jazz concerts. Brubeck Brothers Quartet Celebrates Dave Brubeck's 101st birthday in a multimedia show with stories, video, and music that take the audience on a journey along the timeline of Brubeck's extraordinary life and career. The members of the original Joshua Redman Quartet* - Redman (saxophone), Brad Mehldau (piano), Christian McBride (bass), and Brian Blade (drums) - reunite for what is sure to be one of the highlights of the concert season in Koerner Hall. And finally, Marcus Roberts with the Modern Jazz Generation present jazz improvisations on Beethoven's "Moonlight" and "Waldstein" sonatas alongside variations on Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story and On the Town.

WORLD MUSIC CONCERTS

In addition to the abundance of International Artists that appear in other concert series throughout the season,

The Royal Conservatory welcomes musicians from Portugal, South Africa, USA, and Peru, in music ranging from fado to vocal styles of isicathamiya and mbube, and a mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia, and rock. Heiress to Amália Rodrigues, Portuguese fado sensation Mariza, returns after her previous sold-out Koerner Hall concert for another unforgettable evening. Also returning is Ladysmith Black Mambazo, called "musical uniters and global boundary-crossers by The Chicago Tribune. Las Cafeteras, a Chicano band from East Los Angeles that fuses spoken word and folk music with traditional son jarocho, Afro-Mexican music, and zapateado dancing, and award-winning Peruvian-Canadian singer-songwriter and actor, Patricia Cano, close out the series.

QUIET PLEASE, THERE'S A LADY ON STAGE

The popular concert series, inspired by Australian songwriter Peter Allen's song, "Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage," which he wrote for his mother-in-law, Judy Garland, returns for the seventh season to celebrate extraordinary female voices. The five-concert series features award-winning Afro-Cuban jazz singer from Havana, Daymé Arocena, described by The New Yorker as "one of the world's fastest rising jazz vocalists," sharing an evening with Nella, the new voice from the Venezuelan island of Margarita and a winner of the 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist; Artemis, an international all-star group which includes Canadians Renee Rosnes (piano & musical director) and Ingrid Jensen (trumpet), plus Anat Cohen (clarinet), Nicole Glover (tenor saxophone), Noriko Ueda (bass), and Allison Miller (drums); beloved American singer-songwriter and author, Rosanne Cash; five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves in her third appearance in Koerner Hall; and A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed, who toured with Franklin, and Grammy Award-winning gospel music legend Karen Clark Sheard.

TD JAZZ CONCERTS: JAZZ FROM AROUND THE WORLD

This specially curated series celebrates jazz's journey from its roots in New Orleans melding European, Afro-Cuban and Acadian music to its adoption by musicians from every corner of the world including India, Cuba, Cameroon, Japan, South Korea, Trinidad, Israel, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey. The series opens with Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles, whose sound is rooted in modern jazz, New Orleans, and Afro-Caribbean folk traditions, and his quartet. He shares the evening with Israeli pianist Guy Mintus, whom Ottawa Citizen called a "talented young musical emissary who expertly blends the folkloric sounds of his homeland with the improvising aesthetic of jazz in a set titled A Gershwin Playground. Grammy Award-winning Cameroonian bassist Richard Bona and Cuban pianist Alfredo Rodríguez met through Quincy Jones and, after years of friendship, added Cuban percussionist and vocalist, Pedrito Martínez, to create a powerhouse group. The three musicians headline the second concert in the series, while Martínez also opens the show with his own band. Turkish-Canadian clarinetist and saxophonist Selçuk Suna, a member of KUNÉ and the Istanbul Trio, open for jazz pianist Joey Alexander, who became the first Indonesian musician to chart on Billboard 200 with his album, My Favorite Things, released when he was 11 years old - in 2015. The series continues with Miles from India - A Celebration of the Music of Miles Davis. As All Music Guide declared, the "beauty of Miles from India is how the players from different cultures and backgrounds meet on Miles' turf with their individual voices completely intact." Japanese jazz and classical pianist, Makoto Ozone, has performed with Chick Corea, Branford Marsalis. He is joined by Seoul-born singer Youn Sun Nah, whom Le Monde called "a UFO touching the universe of music with a magnificent voice and passionate originality." Ivan Lins, a Latin Grammy Award-winning songwriter, vocalist, and pianist, whose songs have been performed by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Sting, and Diana Krall, closes the series. On the same evening, Brazilian percussionist Cyro Baptista and Toronto guitarist Kevin Breit team up to create Supergenerous, which Billboard magazine called "pure aural pleasure."

SONGBIRD NORTH

The concert season also includes three SongBird North* concerts, in which top Canadian songwriters come together with host Blair Packham to perform their music and tell us about the inspiration, the song writing process, and the stories behind the songs. These concerts take place in Temerty Theatre, in which the seating is arranged in an intimate cabaret-like setting and a bar.

MUSIC ON FILM

For the 10th year, The Royal Conservatory will co-present six music documentaries with their Bloor Street Culture Corridor partners, Hot Docs. The Music on Film series commences in September with Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened*, a film by Lonnie Price which chronicles the joys and sadness of Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince's ill-fated Broadway show, Merrily We Roll Along. Mervon Mehta will host a post-screening chat with cast member Charlotte Moore and Richard Ouzounian, director of the Conservatory's season gala event, Follies in Concert. Other titles include Strings Attached* about the Dover Quartet; My Darling Vivian*, which mines the life of Vivian Liberto, Johnny Cash's first wife and the mother of four daughters, including Rosanne Cash, who appears in the Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage series; and A Thousand Thoughts, which follows the Kronos Quartet and features the quartet playing the soundtrack live. Two other titles will be announced at a later date. Each documentary includes a post-documentary chat and live music. All, except the Kronos Quartet night, take place at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema at Bloor and Bathurst Street. The evening with the Kronos Quartet will take place in Koerner Hall. All the films in the series will also be available to stream to nationwide audiences on Hot Docs at Home two days after the live screenings - tickets are $9.99 (or $7.99 for Hot Docs members and Royal Subscribers). Full details will be available at www.hotdocs.ca.

The 21C Music Festival is made possible through the generous support of Michael and Sonja Koerner.

The ninth edition of the 21C Music Festival, taking place in January and February of 2022, will commence with the world premiere of Gould's Wall*, presented in collaboration with Tapestry Opera and Maniac Star. Gould's Wall is a re-imagining of the life of Canadian icon and classical pianist Glenn Gould and features singers climbing along the interior wall of The Royal Conservatory's Atrium. This daring new opera echoes Gould's constant striving for artistic perfection and the inherent climb and fall in the artist's journey. Composed and conducted by the award-winning Brian Current, with libretto by Dora Award-winning actor, director, and writer Liza Balkan, this production will be directed by the multiple Dora Award-winning Philip Akin. For this site-specific work, audiences will watch from the RCM's café area and the orchestra will feature The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble.

Two more concerts are being added to the Festival. The Danish String Quartet* will perform Schubert's String Quartet No. 15 as well as a new composition by Bent Sørensen inspired by the Schubert Quartet. Also on the program is a curated suite of dances by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, John Adams, and Felix Blumenfeld, and a new composition written by the Danish String Quartet members. Canadian baritone Gerald Finley* will be joined by pianist Julius Drake* in the world premiere of Without Ceremony by Mark Anthony Turnage.

The rest of the festival, which has been postponed from January 2021, consists of a spotlight on San Francisco's Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet, which will be featured in multi-media event Kronos Quartet on Film: A Thousand Thoughts; A live documentary with the Kronos Quartet; Written and directed by Sam Green and Joe Bini (presented in partnership with the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema); Kronos Quartet with students from The Glenn Gould School: Fifty Forward, built around Kronos's Fifty for the Future initiative; and Kronos Quartet - Music for Change, a celebration of the 1960s, a time of radical social turmoil and free-wheeling energy in America that led to the formation of Kronos in 1973. The concert includes Canadian and Ontario premieres from Steve Reich, Dan Becker, Antonio Haskell, Stacy Garrop, Dur-Dur Band, Fatimah Al-Zaelaeyah, Aftab Darvishi, John Coltrane, and Zachary James Watkins.

The festival also includes the Canadian premiere of Marc Neikrug's A Song by Mahler, featuring the ARC Ensemble (Artists of The Royal Conservatory) and singers Blythe Gaissert (mezzo-soprano) and Kelly Markgraf (bass-baritone); pianist and Royal Conservatory alumna, Morgan-Paige Melbourne, performing the world premieres of her own pieces as well as Nauroz Tanya's The Mosaic Portrait and Kathryn Knowless's Phases & Elements; Eve Egoyan performing the world premiere of her own Seven Studies for Augmented Piano, in which she tests (teases) the edges of the piano's natural sound, ultimately pushing it beyond the familiar, through the impossible, and into the extraordinary; and the festival closes with Canadian violinist Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà in works by Craig Armstrong, Abel Korzeniowski, Ludovico Einaudi, Peter Gregson, Jean-Michel Blais, Olafur Arnalds, Max Richter, and more.

CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERTS

Invesco Piano Concerts

Three pianists make their Koerner Hall debuts this season: Jean-Yves Thibaudet from France, Víkingur Ólafsson from Iceland, and Ivo Pogorelić* from Croatia. "A musician with fearless, flawless fingers" according to The West Australian, Thibaudet presents the complete Debussy Préludes (he also returns later in the season with French cellist Gautier Capuçon). Ólafsson, who has been called "Iceland's Glenn Gould" by The New York Times, presents works by Mozart interspersed with shorter works by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Domenico Cimarosa, Joseph Haydn, and Baldassare Galuppi, while legendary pianist Pogorelić*, known for innovative and highly suggestive interpretations that have served to broaden the understanding and experience of pianistic literature, plays an all Chopin program. Called "pristine, lyrical and intelligent" by The New York Times, Juno Award winner, UNESCO Ambassador, and alumnus of The Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, Jan Lisiecki* returns for his sixth appearance in Koerner Hall with a program of Chopin Nocturnes and Études, titled Poems of the Night. Finally, Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho, who was brought to the world's attention in 2015 when he won the First Prize at the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw, presents a program of Janáček, Ravel, and Chopin's Four Scherzos, Nos. 1-4.

Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts

Two powerhouse mezzo-sopranos, two powerhouse bass-baritones, and a beloved group perform in this series. In her Koerner Hall debut, multiple Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, Joyce DiDonato*, takes the viewer on an emotional journey to reconnect to the power and fragility of nature, exploring our place within this kaleidoscopic, wondrous world around us, in her latest project, titled Eden*. Joined by her long-term musical partners, Il Pomo d'Oro* and conductor Maxim Emelyanychev*, as well as the French stage director Marie Lambert*, this will be an industry-defining project that speaks to the heart of humanity's essence, at precisely the most needed moment in time. Opera Now states Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie Von Otter "possesses one of the most flexible and natural vocal instruments of any living artist." In her return to Koerner Hall with works by Adolf Fredrik Lindblad, Erik Gustaf Geijer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Franz Schubert, she is accompanied by Austrian pianist Christoph Berner. A Grammy, Classical Brit, and Gramophone Award winner, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel* has established an extraordinary career, having performed regularly on prestigious concert stages and opera houses of the world. He marks his return to Koerner Hall with pianist Natalia Katyukova*. A truly dynamic duo, Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley* and pianist Julius Drake* will perform songs inspired by Shakespeare as well as by Schubert and Wolf. The highlight of this recital, which is also part of the 21C Music Festival, will be the world premiere of a newly commissioned composition by Mark Anthony Turnage, titled Without Ceremony. The King's Singers, who have become one of the most frequent guests in Koerner Hall's 12 seasons and whose concerts always sell out, return for an afternoon of iconic anthems of struggle and revolution through history, titled Finding Harmony.

String Concerts

Three new concerts are being added to this series, including the returns of one of the most celebrated violinists of his era, Joshua Bell*, and French cellist Gautier Capuçon* with French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet* in a program of Brahms, Debussy, Schumann, and Shostakovich. Making their Toronto debut, British brother and sister duo, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason* and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason*, will perform works by Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Britten. Isata Kanneh-Mason's debut album, Romance, entered the UK classical charts at No. 1 when it was released in 2019, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason won the 2016 BBC Young Musician award - the first Black musician to ever win the competition. He was also appointed a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in the 2020 New Year Honours. The programs for two concerts re-scheduled from the previous season have changed: Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica will now celebrate 100 Years of Astor Piazzolla as well as Gidon Kremer's 75th birthday with a program titled From Bach to Piazzolla, featuring works by Piazzolla, Valentin Silvestrov, and Johann Sebastian Bach; and Jordi Savall will present a program titled Royal Concerts in the Baroque Versailles. And finally, acclaimed Latvian cellist Mischa Maisky is joined by his son Sascha (violin), and his daughter Lily (piano), to perform works by Schubert, Rachmaninov, Scriabin, and Mendelssohn (co-presented with Show One Productions).

Chamber Music

This concert series consists of two new and four rescheduled concerts, three of which were to be part of the Beethoven 250 Festival last season. Added to the series this season are the Jerusalem String Quartet with Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth* and the Danish String Quartet*, which will also be part of the 21C Music Festival. The melodic brilliance of the Jerusalem String Quartet*, with Zukerman* playing violin and viola, will be on display in a program of late Romantic works that includes Bruckner's Adagio from String Quintet in F Major; Dvořák's String Sextet in A Major, and Brahms's String Sextet No. 1. The Danish String Quartet*, consisting of three Danes and one Norwegian player, will perform Schubert's String Quartet No. 15 as well as a new composition by Bent Sørensen inspired by the Schubert Quartet. Also on the program is a curated suite of dances by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, John Adams, and Felix Blumenfeld, and a new composition written by the Danish String Quartet members. The Dover Quartet, which catapulted to international stardom following a stunning sweep of the 2013 Banff International String Quartet, at which they won every prize, plays Beethoven's String Quartets Nos. 2 and 13, and is joined by the extraordinary young baritone Davóne Tines for Samuel Barber's "Dover Beach" and Caroline Shaw's By and By. Proclaimed "a phenomenon" by the Los Angeles Times, Royal Conservatory alumnus Stewart Goodyear presents the world premiere of his piano quintet based on themes from Beethoven, joined by the Penderecki String Quartet. He then tackles the composer's final monumental work (Symphony No. 9) by paring it down to solo piano and voices (Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, soprano Jonelle Sills, mezzo-soprano Beste Kalender, tenor Zachary Rioux, and baritone Korin Thomas-Smith, all current or recent students of the Royal Conservatory. Conducted by Saleem Abboud Ashkar, the 35-musician Galilee Chamber Orchestra broke ground as the first professional orchestra in Israel comprised of equal Israeli and Palestinian members. The program for this concert, which marks their first appearance in Canada, consists of Haydn's Symphony No. 59, Beethoven's Symphony No. 1, and Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1 played by Canadian pianist Jon Kimura Parker. Canada's premier chamber ensemble, Les Violons du Roy, led on this tour by the charismatic, award-winning pianist Jeremy Denk, performs Renaissance and Baroque works culminating with J.S. Bach's Keyboard Concerti in E Major and D Minor.

a??

Student, Faculty, and Visiting Artists Concerts

James Anagnoson, Dean of The Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, is proud to present another season of concerts in Koerner Hall, Mazzoleni Concert Hall, and Temerty Theatre.

Said Anagnoson: "The Glenn Gould School will once again present an array of talent in Royal Conservatory Orchestra and Opera, Mazzoleni Masters, the Discovery Series, The Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy for Young Artists, and the Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert Series - which feature the faculty, students, and friends of The Glenn Gould School."

RCO Concerts

Part of the Temerty Orchestral Program



RBC Guest Conductor Program generously sponsored by RBC Foundation

The Royal Conservatory Orchestra (RCO), part of the Temerty Orchestral Program, is widely regarded as an outstanding ensemble and one of the best training orchestras in North America. It consists of instrumental students in the Bachelor of Music, Performance (Honours) and Artist Diploma programs of The Glenn Gould School. Alumni of the RCO have joined the ranks of the greatest orchestras in the world, including: the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the BBC Orchestra, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Quebec Symphony Orchestra, the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, the Calgary Philharmonic, Tafelmusik, the Hallé Orchestra of Manchester, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the Leipzig Gewandhaus.

During the 2021-22 season, the orchestra will be led by Andrei Feher*, Music Director of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra; Tania Miller*, Music Director Emerita of the Victoria Symphony; and Johannes Debus*, Music Director of the Canadian Opera Company. Each concert, with the exception of the first one, features one of the winners of The Glenn Gould School Concerto Competition: pianist Thomas Torok* playing Camille Saint-Saëns's Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Egyptian"), pianist Jean-Luc Therrien* Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2, and finally violinist Ji Soo Choi* Brahms's Violin Concerto in D Major.

The Glenn Gould School Operas

Part of the Price Opera Program

In November, students from The Glenn Gould School's vocal program perform Serbian-born Quebec-based composer Ana Sokolović's Svadba* (Wedding) for six female voices a cappella and occasional percussion accompaniment. This tour de force contemporary opera about a bride-to-be, Milica, and five friends enjoying a prenuptial evening of celebration, friendship, and rivalry, but also solidarity and sisterhood, won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Opera. The vibrant and exciting production will be directed by Jennifer Tarver with Peter Tiefenbach serving as Music Director. In March, the annual staged opera in Koerner Hall will be one of George Frideric Handel's most celebrated operas (and most frequently performed during his lifetime), Rinaldo*. The story of love, war, and redemption is set at the time of the First Crusade in a magical world inhabited by kings, furies, dragons, and magicians. This masterpiece of Baroque opera will be conducted by Ivars Taurins and directed by Tom Diamond.

Mazzoleni Masters

The popular Mazzoleni Masters concert series returns to Mazzoleni Concert Hall with four concerts. Charles Settle*, who joined the Toronto Symphony Orchestra as Principal Percussion in 2017, presents works by Joseph Tompkins, Thierry De Mey, Andy Akiho, Barbara Croall Assiginaak, Kaija Saariaho, and Bob Becker. The series continues with a Glenn Gould School all-star concert featuring pianist Robert McDonald, pianist and Dean of The Glenn Gould School James Anagnoson, Alexandra Koerner Yeo Chair in Cello Andrés Díaz, Associate Dean Barry Shiffman, and violinist Erika Raum, and features Ludwig van Beethoven's 3 Marches for Piano, Four Hands, op.45 and Johannes Brahms's Piano Quintet in F Minor, op. 34. Three-time Grammy Award nominated ARC Ensemble (Artists of The Royal Conservatory)*, the Conservatory's very own cultural ambassadors, celebrate their 20th anniversary season with a program titled Three émigrés to Israel, featuring the music of Verdina Shlonsky, Paul Ben-Haim, and Franz Crzellitzer. The series closes with Sri Lankan tenor Asitha Tennekoon*, recent graduate of both Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University, and The Glenn Gould School, who has quickly established himself as one of Canada's most impressive, versatile singing artists.

Discovery Series

Toronto Symphony Orchestra Principal Clarinet and Royal Conservatory Orchestra Resident Conductor, Joaquin Valdepeñas*, conducts Glenn Gould School students in Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante in E flat Major, K. 297b, for four winds and orchestra, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 8. The series also includes The Glenn Gould School Vocal Showcase* in which GGS voice students present an evening of art songs and opera excerpts, and The Glenn Gould School Piano Showcase*.

Free concerts

There are three free concerts in the Discovery Series: The Glenn Gould School Concerto Competition Finals*, The Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals*, and The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: Sometimes the Devil Plays Fate. Curated and conducted by Brian Current, the students of The Glenn Gould School perform the world premiere of Paul Frehner's Sometimes the Devil Plays Fate for mezzo-soprano and chamber orchestra, a commission by Julia Mermelstein, and works by visiting composer Sandeep Bhagwati.

In addition, four Taylor Academy Showcase Concerts* and two Academy Chamber Orchestra* concerts will be presented as part of The Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy for Young Artists* series, and two Rebanks Family Fellowship Concerts* that are part of the Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert Series, generously supported by the Rebanks Family and the Weston Family Foundation.

THE ROYAL CONSERVATORY'S 2021-22 CLASSICAL CONCERTS REPERTOIRE

Andrei Feher conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra*

Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat Major, op. 55

Part of the Temerty Orchestral Program

RCO Livestreaming generously sponsored by TELUS

RBC Guest Conductor Program generously sponsored by RBC Foundation

Part of the Canada On Stage livestream series

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert*

Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Concert by the leading young classical musicians in Canada

Dover Quartet with Davóne Tines

Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, op. 18, no. 2

Samuel Barber: "Dover Beach," op. 3

Caroline Shaw: By and By

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Major, op. 130 ("Lieb"), including Grosse Fuge

Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica: From Bach to Piazzolla

Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Valentin Silvestrov: Hommage to J.S.B. for violin and vibraphone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Harpsichord Concerto No. 7 in G Minor, BWV 1058

Astor Piazzolla: Three Pieces for Piano and Strings

Two pieces from Art of Instrumentation (based on Bach works and dedicated to Glenn Gould)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Variations on "Goldberg Aria" (arr. Tickmayer)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria from Goldberg Variations (arr. Kissine)

Astor Piazzolla: "Fuga y Misterio" from María de Buenos Aires for violin, vibraphone, and strings (arr. Pushkarev)

Astor Piazzolla: Michelangelo 70 for violin, vibraphone, and strings (arr. Pushkarev)

String Concerts series generously supported by an anonymous donor

The Glenn Gould School Chamber Opera*

Ana Sokolović: Svadba

Part of the Price Opera Program

Jerusalem String Quartet with Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth*

Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet in F Major, WAB 112

Antonín Dvořák: String Sextet in A Major, op. 48

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in B flat Major, op. 18

Generously supported by an anonymous donor

Charles Settle*

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Joseph Tompkins: To Varèse

Thierry De Mey: Musique de tables

Andy Akiho: -intuition) (Expectation

Barbara Croall Assiginaak: Waaban

Kaija Saariaho: Ciel étoilé

Bob Becker: Mudra

Royal Conservatory Orchestra*

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture from King Stephen, op. 117

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F Major, op. 103 ("Egyptian") (Thomas Torok, piano)

Aleksandr Borodin: "Polovtsian Dances" from Prince Igor

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János Suite

Part of the Temerty Orchestral Program

RCO Livestreaming generously sponsored by TELUS

RBC Guest Conductor Program generously sponsored by RBC Foundation

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert*

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Concert by the leading young classical musicians in Canada

Stewart Goodyear with the Penderecki String Quartet, the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir,

Jonelle Sills, Beste Kalender, Zachary Rioux, and Korin Thomas-Smith

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Stewart Goodyear: Piano Quintet (world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, op. 125 (trans. Franz Liszt, S. 464/9), for solo piano, choir, and singers

Concert generously supported by Bill & Janet L'Heureux and Joyce Gutmann.

Part of the Canada On Stage livestream series

Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Claude Debussy: Préludes, Book 1, L. 117

Claude Debussy: Préludes, Book 2, L. 123

Invesco Piano Concerts series generously sponsored by Invesco

Concert generously supported by an anonymous donor

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert*

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Solo and chamber works performed by Rebanks Fellows currently enrolled in the one-year Rebanks Family Fellowship and International Performance Residency Program at The Glenn Gould School.

Generously supported by the Rebanks Family and the Weston Family Foundation

Joaquin Valdepeñas Conducts*

Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E flat Major, K. 297b, for four winds and orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F major, op. 93

Jan Lisiecki: Poems of the Night*

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

All Fryderyk Chopin program:

Étude in C Major, op. 10, no. 1

Nocturne in C Minor, op. posth.

Étude in A Minor, op. 10, no. 2

Nocturne in E Major, op. 62, no. 2

Étude in E Major, op. 10, no. 3

Étude in C sharp Minor, op. 10, no. 4

Nocturne in C sharp Minor, op. 27, no. 1

Nocturne in D flat Major, op. 27, no. 2

Étude in G flat Major, op. 10, no. 5

Étude in E flat Minor, op. 10, no. 6

Nocturne in E flat Major, op. 9, no. 2

Nocturne in C Minor, op. 48, no. 1

Nocturne in G Minor, op. 15, no. 3

Étude in C Major, op. 10, no. 7

Nocturne in F Major, op. 15, no. 1

Étude in F Major, op. 10, no. 8

Étude in F Minor, op. 10, no. 9

Nocturne in B flat Minor, op. 9, no. 1

Étude in A flat Major, op. 10, no. 10

Nocturne in A flat Major, op. 32, no. 2

Étude in E flat Major, op. 10, no. 11

Nocturne in C sharp Minor, op. posth.

Étude in C Minor, op. 10, no. 12

Invesco Piano Concerts series generously sponsored by Invesco

Part of the Canada On Stage livestream series

Academy Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Chamber orchestra repertoire

Víkingur Ólafsson

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Baldassare Galuppi: Andante spiritoso from Piano Sonata No. 9 in F Minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in F Major, K. 494

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Rondo II in D Minor, H. 290

Domenico Cimarosa: Sonata No. 42 in D Minor (arr. Ólafsson)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in D Minor, K. 397 (fragment)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D Major, K. 485

Domenico Cimarosa: Sonata No. 55 in A Minor (arr. Ólafsson)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 in B Minor, Hob. XVI:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kleine Gigue in G Major, K. 574

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major, K. 545 ("Sonata facile")

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E flat Major from String Quintet No. 3 in G Minor, K. 516 (arr. Ólafsson)

Baldassare Galuppi: Larghetto from Piano Sonata No. 34 in C Minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C Minor, K. 457

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B Minor, K. 540

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus, K. 618 (transcription Franz Liszt)

Invesco Piano Concerts series generously sponsored by Invesco

Concert generously supported by an anonymous donor

21C Music Festival

Generously supported by Michael and Sonja Koerner

21C Music Festival: Gould's Wall*

Brian Current: Gould's Wall (world premiere)

Presented in collaboration with Tapestry Opera and Maniac Star with support from the Canada Council New Creations Fund.

21C Music Festival: ARC Ensemble: Marc Neikrug's A Song by Mahler

Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Marc Neikrug: A Song by Mahler (Canadian premiere)

Generously supported by Dr. David Goldbloom & Dr. Nancy Epstein

21C Music Festival: Morgan-Paige Melbourne

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Brian Current: Sungods

Dawn Davi: Spirit of A Playful Star

Dawn Davi: Young and Old

Nauroz Tanya: The Mosaic Portrait (world premiere)

Kathryn Knowles: Phases & Elements (world premiere)

Morgan-Paige Melbourne: new work (world premiere)

Presented in memory of Dorothy Cohen Shoichet

21C Music Festival: Kronos Quartet on Film: A Thousand Thoughts

A live documentary with the Kronos Quartet

Written and directed by Sam Green and Joe Bini

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

A Thousand Thoughts blends live music by Kronos and narration, as well as archival footage and filmed interviews with artists like Philip Glass, Tanya Tagaq, Steve Reich, Wu Man, and Terry Riley.

Presented in partnership with the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema as part of the Music on Film series

21C Music Festival: Kronos Quartet with students from The Glenn Gould School: Fifty Forward

Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 8pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Built around Kronos's Fifty for the Future initiative, four quartets from The Glenn Gould School participate in a two-day mentorship with Kronos, culminating in this performance.

21C Music Festival: Kronos Quartet - Music for Change

Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Steve Reich: "Pendulum Music" (Canadian premiere)

Traditional: "Star-Spangled Banner" (inspired by Jimi Hendrix) + (arr. Stephen Prutsman & Kronos)

Traditional: "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram" (inspired by Pete Seeger) + (arr. Kronos Quartet) (Canadian premiere)

Dan Becker: "No More" * (Canadian premiere)

Antonio Haskell: "God Shall Wipe All Tears Away" (inspired by Mahalia Jackson) + (arr. Jacob Garchik) (Ontario premiere)

Stacy Garrop: Glorious Mahalia * (Canadian premiere)

Babatunde Olatunji: "Zungo" (inspired by Nina Simone) (arr. Jacob Garchik) +

Dur-Dur Band: "Dooyo" + (arr. Jacob Garchik) (Canadian premiere)

Fatimah Al-Zaelaeyah: "Ya Mun Dakhal Bahr Al-Hawa" (Hey, Who Enters The Sea of Passion?) + (arr. Jacob Garchik) (Canadian premiere)

Aftab Darvishi: "Turandohkt Song" +

John Coltrane: "Alabama" + (arr. Jacob Garchik)

Zachary James Watkins: "Peace Be Till" * (featuring the recorded voice of Dr. Clarence B. Jones) (Canadian premiere)

* Written for Kronos

** Written for Fifty for the Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire

+ Arranged for Kronos

21C Music Festival: 21C Cinq à Sept: Eve Egoyan

Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 5pm; Temerty Theatre

Eve Egoyan: Seven Studies for Augmented Piano (world premiere)

Generously supported by Kris Vikmanis & Denny Creighton

Artist/project supporter: Canada Council for the Arts

21C Music Festival: Danish String Quartet*

Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Bent Sørensen: Quartet "Doppelgânger" (inspired by Schubert D. 887) (Ontario premiere)

An alleged suite, a curated suite of dances:

Prelude, Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Prelude

Allemande, John Adams: Pavane: She's so Fine

Courante, traditional: Polska (new composition by the Danish String Quartet)

Sarabande, Felix Blumenfeld: Sarabande

Gavotte, John Adams: Stubble Crochet

Gigue 1, Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Gigue française

Gigue 2, John Adams: Toot Nipple

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D. 887

21C Music Festival: Gerald Finley with Julius Drake*

Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Franz Schubert: "An Sylvia," D. 891

Franz Schubert: "Liebesbotschaft," D. 957, no. 1

Franz Schubert: "Wanderers Nachtlied II," D. 768

Franz Schubert: "Der Winterabend," D. 938

Franz Schubert: "Bei dir allein," D. 866

Hugo Wolf: Songs from the Mörike Lieder

"Gesang Weylas"

"Fussreise"

"Heimweh"

"Begegnung"

"Verborgenheit"

"Der Feuerreiter"

"Um Mitternacht"

"Abschied"

Mark Anthony Turnage (Thomas Hardy): Without Ceremony (North American premiere)*

The Voice The Walk I Found Her Out There The Going Without Ceremony Your Last Drive Let Me Enjoy

Shakespeare in Love

Thomas Morley: "O Mistress Mine" (Twelfth Night)

Erich Korngold: "Under the Greenwood Tree" (As You Like It) from Four Shakespeare Songs, op. 31

Erich Korngold: "Hey Robin" (Twelfth Night) from Songs of the Clown, op. 29

Derek Holman: "When That I Was" (Twelfth Night)

Michael Tippett: Full Fathom Five (The Tempest) from Songs for Ariel

Madeleine Dring: "Take, O Take Those Lips Away" (Measure for Measure)

Cole Porter: "Where is the Life That Late I Led" (Petrucchio - Taming of the Shrew) from Kiss Me Kate

*Without Ceremony co-commissioned by The Royal Conservatory, the Wigmore Hall, the Vienna Konzerthaus, Vancouver Recital Society, and Stanford University

Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts series generously sponsored by Power Corporation of Canada

The Glenn Gould School Concerto Competition Finals*

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10am; Koerner Hall

Solo performers of the GGS compete for the opportunity to perform a concerto with the Royal Conservatory Orchestra during the 2022-23 concert season.

The Glenn Gould School Vocal Showcase*

Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

The GGS's talented voice students present an evening of art songs and opera excerpts

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert*

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert

Concert by the leading young classical musicians in Canada

Joshua Bell with Peter Dugan*

Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall

Program will be announced at a later date

String Concerts series generously supported by an anonymous donor

Concert generously supported by an anonymous donor

6/12

Tania Miller conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra*

Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

Dinuk Wijeratne: Yatra

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A Major, S.125 (Jean-Luc Therrien, piano)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 7 in D Minor, op. 70, B. 141

Part of the Temerty Orchestral Program

RCO Livestreaming generously sponsored by TELUS

RBC Guest Conductor Program generously sponsored by RBC Foundation

The King's Singers: Finding Harmony

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

I have a dream

Mahalia Jackson: If I Can Help Somebody (arr: Stacey V. Gibbs)

Harry Dixon Loes: This Little Light of Mine (arr. Stacey V. Gibbs)

U2: M. L. K. (arr. Bob Chilcott)

The Singing Revolution

Urmas Sisask: Heliseb väljadel

Gustav Ernesaks: Mu isamaa on minu arm

Veljo Tormis: Pärismäälase lauluke

The Many Sounds of Georgia

King Demetrius I of Georgia: Shen khar venakhi

Traditional: Tsintskaro

Traditional: Shemokmedura

Lost Songs of the Highlands

Traditional: Loch Lomond (arr. David Overton)

John Cameron: Chí mi na mórbheanna (arr. James MacMillan)

Traditional: Puirt a' bheul: Amadan gorach - Tha Flonnlagh - Chuirinn Air (arr. Daryl Runswick)

The Musical Reformation

Martin Luther and Johann Sebastian Bach: Ein feste Burg

William Byrd: Civitas sancti tui

Thomas Tallis: God, Grant With Grace

Spear of the Nation

Traditional: Medley of South African Freedom Songs (arr. Neo Muyanga)

The people left behind

Leyb Yampolsky: S'Dremlen feygl (arr. Toby Young)

In our time

Finding Harmony ends with a selection of pieces in close-harmony that show how music continues to unite societies in some of the struggles of today's world. Reflecting on moments as diverse as the Feminist Movement and the 2017 Manchester bombings, this concluding chapter is packed with brand new arrangements that show the prevailing power of music in the present day.

Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts series generously sponsored by Power Corporation of Canada

Robert McDonald and Glenn Gould School Faculty*

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: 3 Marches for Piano, Four Hands, op. 45

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F Minor, op. 34

21C Music Festival: Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Craig Armstrong: Far From the Madding Crowd

Jean-Michel Blais: Nostos

Steve Reich: Duet

Ólafur Arnalds: Doria

1440 Eulogy for evolution

Happiness Does not Wait

Armand Amar: Planet Ocean

Human

Uno Helmersson: The Grand Master Suite

Alex Baranowski: Suite from Nureyev

"Beauty"

"Immortal, Universal"

"Margot"

Max Richter: Main theme from Dona Nobis Pacem

Ludovico Einaudi: Choros

Jordi Savall: Royal Concerts in the Baroque Versailles

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall

Louis XIII: Concert given for Louis XIII in 1627

Collection of several pieces by Philidor L'Aisné:

Les Ombres - Entrée de Mr. de Liancourt

Les Ninphes de la Grenouilliere

Libertas - Les Bergers

Les Ameriquains

Bourrez d'Avignonez

Louis XIV: Royal Music, 1706

Marin Marais: Pièces de viole du 4e livre

Les Fétes Champetres

L'Ameriquaine

Muzette

Marin Marais: Airs pour les Matelots et les Tritons. Alcione

Marche pour les Matelots - Air des Matelots I & II

Ritournelle - Entr'acte Menuet

Chaconne pour les Tritons

Louis XV: The Concerts of the King

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pièces de Clavecin en concert

Troisiéme Concert La Poplinière

La Timide:

Rondeau I & II Tambourins I & II

Jean-Fery Rebel: Les Élements

Ramage - Rossignols

Sicilienne

Tambourins I - II

String Concerts series generously supported by an anonymous donor

8/12

Seong-Jin Cho

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Leoš Janáček: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55

Fryderyk Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in B Minor, op. 20

Fryderyk Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in B flat Minor, op. 31

Fryderyk Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp Minor, op. 39

Fryderyk Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E Major, op. 54

Invesco Piano Concerts series generously sponsored by Invesco

Concert generously supported by an anonymous donor

Jeremy Denk with Les Violons du Roy

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Hildegard von Bingen: O virtus Sapientiae *

William Byrd: Haec Dies *

Thomas Morley: Christes Crosse *

Claudio Monteverdi: Zefiro torna e di soavi accenti

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto in E Major, BWV 1053

Heinrich Franz von Biber: Battalia à 10 - Sonata di Marche

Henry Purcell: Fantasia a 4 in D Minor, Z. 739

John Dowland: Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares

Carlo Gesualdo: Moro, lasso, al mio duolo *

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1052

*All transcriptions for strings by Jeremy Denk and Les Violons du Roy

The Glenn Gould School Spring Opera 2021*

Wednesday, March 16 & Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30pm; Koerner Hall

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo

Part of the Price Opera Program

ARC Ensemble (Artists of The Royal Conservatory)*

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Verdina Shlonsky: Hora, for violin and piano

Paul Ben-Haim: Quintet for Clarinet and Strings, op. 31a

Franz Crzellitzer: Piano Quintet

Generously supported by Dr. David Goldbloom & Dr. Nancy Epstein

Galilee Chamber Orchestra, Saleem Abboud Ashkar, and Jon Kimura Parker

Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A Major, Hob.I:59 ("Fire")

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Minor, op. 35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, op. 21

Generously supported by the Sir Jack Lyons Charitable Trust and an anonymous donor

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert*

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Concert by the leading young classical musicians in Canada

Maisky Trio

Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E flat Major, op. 148, D. 897

Sergei Rachmaninov: Sonata in G Minor for Cello and Piano, op. 19

Alexander Scriabin: Étude No. 11 in B flat Minor, op. 8

Alexander Scriabin: Romance

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, op. 49

Co-presented with Show One Productions

String Concerts series generously supported by an anonymous donor

Concert generously supported by Brayton Polka

The Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals*

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall

Hear the talented ensembles of The Glenn Gould School compete for over $11,000 in prizes.

Presented in honour of R.S. Williams & Sons Company Ltd.

Asitha Tennekoon*

Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Program will be announced at a later date

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert*

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Solo and chamber works performed by Rebanks Fellows currently enrolled in the one-year Rebanks Family Fellowship and International Performance Residency Program at The Glenn Gould School.

Generously supported by the Rebanks Family and the Weston Family Foundation

Joyce DiDonato: Eden*

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Charles Ives: "The Unanswered Question"

Rachel Portman: new commission with lyrics by Gene Scheer

Francesco Cavalli: "Piante ombrose" from La Calisto

George Frideric Handel: "As With Rosy Steps the Morn" from Theodora

Henry Purcell: "Music for a While"

Christoph Gluck: "Misera, dove son ... Ah non son io" from Ezio

Gustav Mahler: "Ich bin der Welt abenden gekommen" from Rückert Lieder

Henry Purcell: "What Power Art Thou" from King Arthur

Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts series generously sponsored by Power Corporation of Canada

Concert generously supported by an anonymous donor

The Glenn Gould School Piano Showcase*

Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall

Program will be announced at a later date

Ivo Pogorelić*

Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

All Fryderyk Chopin program:

Barcarolle in F sharp Major, op. 60

Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, op. 58

Fantaisie in F Minor, op. 49

Berceuse in D flat Major, op. 57

Polonaise-fantaisie in A flat Major, op. 61

Invesco Piano Concerts series generously sponsored by Invesco

Johannes Debus conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra*

Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 77 (Ji Soo Choi, violin)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G Major, Hob.I:88

Béla Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin, op. 19a, BB82, Sz.73a (suite from pantomime)

Part of the Temerty Orchestral Program

RCO Livestreaming generously sponsored by TELUS

RBC Guest Conductor Program generously sponsored by RBC Foundation

Sir Bryn Terfel with Natalia Katyukova*

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Program will be announced at a later date

Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts series generously sponsored by Power Corporation of Canada

Academy Chamber Orchestra*

Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Chamber orchestra repertoire

The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: Sometimes the Devil Plays Fate

Thursday, May 2, 2022 at 7:30pm; Temerty Theatre

Curated and conducted by Brian Current, the students of The Glenn Gould School perform the world premiere of Paul Frehner's Sometimes the Devil Plays Fate for mezzo-soprano and chamber orchestra, a commission by Julia Mermelstein, and works by visiting composer Sandeep Bhagwati.

Sheku Kanneh Mason with Isata Kanneh Mason*

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major, op. 102, no. 1

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Sonata in D Minor, op. 40

Frank Bridge: Sonata for Cello and Piano in D Minor, H. 125

Benjamin Britten: Cello Sonata in C Major, op. 65

String Concerts series generously supported by an anonymous donor

Concert generously supported by an anonymous donor

Gautier Capuçon with Jean-Yves Thibaudet*

Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke, op. 73

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 1 in E Minor, op. 38

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Cello in D Minor, L.135

Dmitri Shostakovich: Sonata for Cello and Piano in D Minor, op. 40

String Concerts series generously supported by an anonymous donor

Concert generously supported by an anonymous donor

Marcus Roberts with the Modern Jazz Generation

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall

Jazz improvisations on Beethoven's "Moonlight" and "Waldstein" sonatas alongside variations on Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story and On the Town

Generously supported by an anonymous donor

Anne Sofie Von Otter with Christoph Berner

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Abendempfindung, K. 523

Adolf Fredrik Lindblad: Aftonen

Adolf Fredrik Lindblad: Mån tro, jo, jo!

Adolf Fredrik Lindblad: Vaggvisa

Erik Gustaf Geijer: Gräl och allt väl

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 9 in B Major, D. 575

Franz Schubert: Die Viola, D. 786

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in F Major, K. 494

Franz Schubert: Die Sterne, D. 393

Franz Schubert: "So lasst mich scheinen" from 4 Gesänge aus 'Wilhelm Meister', D. 877, no. 3

Franz Schubert: "Nur wer die Sehnsucht kennt" from 4 Gesänge aus 'Wilhelm Meister', D. 877, no. 4

Franz Schubert: An den Mond, D. 259

Franz Schubert: Andantino from Moments musicaux, D. 780, no. 2

Franz Schubert: From Schwanengesang, D. 957

"Liebesbotschaft"

"Der Atlas"

"Das Fischermädchen"

"Ständchen"

"Die Stadt"

"Der Doppelgänger"

"Die Taubenpost"

Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts series generously sponsored by Power Corporation of Canada

Concert generously supported by Deanne & Joseph Bogdan

THE ROYAL CONSERVATORY'S 2021-22 SEASON CHRONOLOGY

SEPTEMBER 2021

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened* (Music on Film): Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:30pm; Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema; $17 (members: $12, $10, free)

OCTOBER 2021

Andrei Feher conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra* (Royal Conservatory Orchestra and Canada On Stage): Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $25-$60

Season Gala: Follies in Concert (Season Gala): Saturday, October 16 at 8pm & Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $99-$350

Strings Attached* (Music on Film): Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 6:30pm; Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema; $17 (members: $12, $10, free)

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert* (Taylor Academy Concerts): Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

Dover Quartet with Davóne Tines (Chamber Music Concerts): Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $35-$90

Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica: From Bach to Piazzolla (String Concerts): Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$115

NOVEMBER 2021

The Glenn Gould School Chamber Opera: Ana Sokolović's Svadba* (Glenn Gould School Operas): Friday, November 5 & Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $20

Jerusalem String Quartet with Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth* (Chamber Music Concerts): Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $44-$110

Nella and Daymé Arocena (Quiet Please, There's a Lady On Stage and Canada On Stage): Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$80

Artemis (Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage and Canada On Stage): Saturday, November 12, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$90

Skratch Bastid with special guests Andrew Forde & re.verse (Music Mix and Canada On Stage): Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$65

Charles Settle* (Mazzoleni Masters): Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $25

Royal Conservatory Orchestra* (Royal Conservatory Orchestra and Canada On Stage): Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $25-$60

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert* (Taylor Academy Concerts): Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

Rosanne Cash (Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage): Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $60-$120

Etienne Charles Quartet and Guy Mintus Trio: (Jazz From Around the World): Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $35-$80

Stewart Goodyear with the Penderecki String Quartet and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir (Chamber Music Concerts and Canada On Stage): Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$110

Jean-Yves Thibaudet (Invesco Piano Concerts): Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$110

My Darling Vivian* (Music on Film): Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 6:30pm; Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema; $17 (members: $12, $10, free)

DECEMBER 2021

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert* (Rebanks Family Fellowship Concerts): Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

Wesli and Kobo Town (Music Mix and Canada On Stage): Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$75

Bobby McFerrin (Music Mix): Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $65-$150

Joaquin Valdepeñas Conducts* (Discovery Series): Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $20

Ashley MacIsaac with special guest Jully Black (Music Mix and Canada On Stage): Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$95

Richard Bona and Alfredo Rodríguez Band and Pedrito Martínez Group (Jazz From Around the World):

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$105

Jan Lisiecki* (Invesco Piano Concerts and Canada On Stage): Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$105

Academy Chamber Orchestra* (Taylor Academy Concerts): Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

SongBird North* (SongBird North): Saturday, December 18, 2021; Temerty Theatre; $40

JANUARY 2022

Víkingur Ólafsson (Invesco Piano Concerts): Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $55-$110

Gould's Wall* (21C Music Festival): Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8pm; Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 6pm; Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8pm; Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30pm; Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6pm; Atrium; $21-$85

ARC Ensemble: Marc Neikrug's A Song by Mahler (21C Music Festival): Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $21-$85

Morgan-Paige Melbourne (21C Music Festival): Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

Kronos Quartet on Film: A Thousand Thoughts; A live documentary with the Kronos Quartet; Written and directed by Sam Green and Joe Bini (21C Music Festival & Music on Film): Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $21-$85

Kronos Quartet with students from The Glenn Gould School: Fifty Forward (21C Music Festival): Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 8pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $21

Kronos Quartet - Music for Change (21C Music Festival): Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $21-$105

21C Cinq à Sept: Eve Egoyan (21C Music Festival): Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 5pm; Temerty Theatre; $21-$50

Danish String Quartet* (21C Music Festival and Chamber Music Concerts): Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $21-$90

Gerald Finley with Julius Drake* (21C Music Festival & Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts): Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $21-$90

The Glenn Gould School Concerto Competition Finals* (Discovery Series): Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10am; Koerner Hall; free

Mariza (World Music): Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$110

The Glenn Gould School Vocal Showcase* (Discovery Series): Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $20

Punch Brothers* (Music Mix): Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$105

Dianne Reeves (Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage): Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$110

Maple Blues Awards* (Music Mix): Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall; $35-$80

FEBUARY 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo (World Music): Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$110

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert* (Taylor Academy Concerts): Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

Joshua Bell with Peter Dugan* (String Concerts): Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall; $65-$135

Tania Miller conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra* (Royal Conservatory Orchestra): Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $25-$60

The King's Singers: Finding Harmony (Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts): Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$105

Robert McDonald and Glenn Gould School Faculty* (Mazzoleni Masters): Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $25

Film TBA* (Music on Film): Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 6:30pm; Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema; $17 (members: $12, $10, free)

Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà (21C Music Festival): Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $21-$105

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed and Karen Clark Sheard (Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage): Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$110

Jordi Savall: Royal Concerts in the Baroque Versailles (Chamber Music Concerts): Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$105

MARCH 2022

Seong-Jin Cho (Invesco Piano Concerts): Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$105

Daniel Lanois and Heavy Sun (Music Mix and Canada On Stage): Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$105

Jeremy Denk with Les Violons du Roy (Chamber Music Concerts): Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$100

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert* (Taylor Academy Concerts): Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 4:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

SongBird North* (SongBird North): Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8pm; Temerty Theatre; $40

The Glenn Gould School Spring Opera 2021: George Frideric Handel's Rinaldo* (Glenn Gould School Operas): Wednesday, March 16 & Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30pm Koerner Hall; $25-$60

ARC Ensemble (Artists of The Royal Conservatory)* (Mazzoleni Masters): Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $25

Galilee Chamber Orchestra, Saleem Abboud Ashkar, and Jon Kimura Parker (Chamber Music Concerts): Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$110

Brubeck Brothers Quartet Celebrate Dave Brubeck (Music Mix): Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$105

Joey Alexander Quartet and Selçuk Suna Quartet (Jazz From Around the World): Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$100

Maisky Trio (String Concerts): Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$105

Film TBA* (Music on Film): Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 6:30pm; Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema; $17 (members: $12, $10, free)

The Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals* (Discovery Series): Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7pm; Koerner Hall; free

APRIL 2022

Miles from India - A Celebration of the Music of Miles Davis (Jazz From Around the World): Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$110

Asitha Tennekoon* (Mazzoleni Masters): Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $25

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert* (Rebanks Family Fellowship Concerts): Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; free

Joyce DiDonato: Eden* (Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts): Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $60-$130

Redman · Mehldau · McBride · Blade: A MoodSwing Reunion* (Music Mix): Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $65-$135

The Oscar Peterson International Jazz Festival* (Music Mix): Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 5pm; Temerty Theatre; $65

The Glenn Gould School Piano Showcase* (Discovery Series): Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:30pm; Mazzoleni Concert Hall; $20

Makoto Ozone Trio and Youn Sun Nah (Jazz From Around the World): Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$100

Ivo Pogorelić* (Invesco Piano Concerts): Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$110

Johannes Debus conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra* (Royal Conservatory Orchestra): Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $25-$60

Sir Bryn Terfel with Natalia Katyukova* (Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts): Saturday, April 30, 2021 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$135

SongBird North* (SongBird North): Saturday, April 30, 2022; Temerty Theatre; $40

MAY 2022

Academy Chamber Orchestra* (Taylor Academy Concerts): Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; free

The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble (Discovery Series): Thursday, May 2, 2022 at 7:30pm; Temerty Theatre; free

Sheku Kanneh Mason with Isata Kanneh Mason* (String Concerts): Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$100

Meow Meow (Music Mix): Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$90

Gautier Capuçon with Jean-Yves Thibaudet* (String Concerts): Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$115

Marcus Roberts with the Modern Jazz Generation (Music Mix): Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$95

Las Cafeteras and Patricia Cano (World Music): Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $40-$85

Ivan Lins Quintet and Supergenerous featuring Cyro Baptista and Kevin Breit (Jazz From Around the World): Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8pm; Koerner Hall; $50-$100

Anne Sofie Von Otter with Christoph Berner (Power Corporation of Canada Vocal Concerts): Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3pm; Koerner Hall; $45-$100

ACCESSIBILITY AND ENHANCING MUSICAL EXPERIENCES

Livestreams

The Royal Conservatory will livestream numerous concerts this season and audiences are encouraged to check the website 30 days prior to each concert if interested in this option. Single livestreams will be available for $25 per household. The Conservatory will also offer new streaming "for pick your own" passes - $99 for 5 concerts, $130 for 10 concerts, and $199 for the full season per household. Please visit The Royal Conservatory's new digital channel www.RoyalConservatory.Live

Making Our Concerts Accessible

The Royal Conservatory is pleased to offer:

• Quiet rooms in Koerner Hall, separated from the audience, for people with sensory considerations, those on the autism spectrum, ADD/ADAHD, or a learning disability. Concerts are watched through a glass window, with controllable volume.

The two listening rooms have been outfitted thanks to the generous support of The Cheng Family Fund

• Accessible seating options and seating locations for people with mobility devices.

• Service animals are welcome in all of our concert halls and public spaces.

• They encourage a scent free environment.

The Royal Conservatory also offers numerous opportunities for the public to delve deeper into music, its appreciation, understanding, and overall concert-going experience. Following is a sampling of courses and events, most of which are free, on offer throughout the concert season:

Pre-concert Talks, Prelude Recitals, and Postlude Performances

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, these events have been suspended temporarily.

Music Appreciation Sessions

Members of the public can deepen their understanding and enjoyment of music across genres and historical periods by choosing from a range of daytime or evening classes and joining a growing community of music appreciators. More information is available at www.rcmusic.com/music-appreciation.

Public Master Classes

Everyone is welcome to listen and learn as international master musicians instruct students of The Glenn Gould School and The Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy for Young Artists in free public master classes. More than 75 master classes are presented each season.

Listings are available at rcmusic.com.

Glenn Gould School and Taylor Academy Student Recitals

Intimate recitals are presented by the next generation's great musicians - the students of The Glenn Gould School and The Phil and Eli Taylor Performance Academy for Young Artists - throughout the academic year in Mazzoleni Concert Hall, and Temerty Theatre. The concerts are free.

For more information visit Concerts & Events at www.rcmusic.com.

The Conservatory Circle: curated events and enriching experiences

Deepen your connection with music and The Royal Conservatory by joining our membership program, The Conservatory Circle. Attend inspiring, educational presentations, enjoy cocktail receptions with fellow visionary patrons, and access a host of members-only benefits designed to offer new insights into music.

Join us today by visiting: www.rcmusic.com/conservatorycircle.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Subscriptions and online passes go on sale on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:00 am

All tickets, subscriptions, and online passes are on sale starting

Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 am

Tickets start at $20 and some events are free

Tickets to free concerts become available seven days prior to the date

of the performance through the Weston Family Box Office

All advertised prices include service charge and 13% HST

Subscribers get the Royal Treatment!

Mix and match concerts from different genres, venues, and series!

Enthusiast Subscriber: select any 4-6 concerts - SAVE 10% and receive special subscriber benefits

Premium Subscriber: select any 7+ concerts - SAVE 15% and receive even more subscriber benefits

NEW! CONCERT STREAMING PASSES

Many concerts will be livestreamed. Please check our website for details 30 days before each concert.

Single concerts for $20; 5 concerts for only $99; 10 concerts for only $130

The entire 2021.22 season of online concerts for only $199. Pass prices are per household.

They Have Reduced Capacity and Introduced a Special Ticketing Structure

for Safe Physical Distancing

For continued safety, there are several COVID-19 ticketing protocols listed below. Most importantly, effective September 13, 2021 in order to enter the RCM premises all persons (including but not limited to staff, teaching faculty, students born before 2010, visitors, audience members and contractors) must provide proof of full vaccination (defined below) by approved Covid-19 vaccines. Individuals with medical or other Human Right Code exemptions from vaccination may instead provide proof of a negative test result for COVID-19 administered within 48 hours of the time that access to the premises is being sought.

They have reduced the number of seats available to ensure safe physical distancing at all our concerts.

Tickets are now purchased by section, rather than for specific seats.

On the day of the concert, the Conservatory will help ticket purchasers to access seat(s) within the section they have purchased, to ensure physical distancing protocols are followed.

People can choose print-at-home tickets or bring their e-tickets on their devices on the day of the performance. Tickets are not currently being sent by mail.

Ticket purchasers will be provided with more information and special instructions prior to each concert date.

The public can contact our box office with any questions they may have. They are happy to help. 416.408.0208

A limited number of $15 rush tickets

are available on the day of performances presented by The Royal Conservatory

All concerts take place at The Royal Conservatory of Music

TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Tickets are available online at www.rcmusic.com/performance,

by calling 416.408.0208, or in person at the Weston Family Box Office

To learn more about attending the Follies season gala dinner and concert,

please call 416.408.2824 x447.

Join the Premiere email list for concert news and updates

Follow us on Facebook at facebook/koernerhall and

Twitter @KoernerHall #koernerhall